World Cup roundtable: Who will win, who will surprise and how far will U.S. advance?

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Times reporter Kevin Baxter and Times en Español reporters Eduard Cauich and Jad El Reda help readers prepare for the World Cup.

You have attended many World Cups in your careers. What advice do you have for fans attending for the first time?

Baxter: Don’t treat it like just another sporting event because it’s not. This is not a World Series or even a Super Bowl. It’s the world’s Super Bowl. So drink in the passion, enjoy the international flavor. Get there early and stay late because it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

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Cauich: Watch every game somewhere with other people: at a bar, a viewing party or surrounded by family. Yes, tickets are expensive, but there are plenty of places to catch the action for free alongside fellow fans. For me, that’s always been the point. These are the moments that stay with you for a long time.

El Reda: Enjoy every moment because it goes by much faster than you think. Take time to experience the culture of the host cities, meet fans from different countries, and attend matches beyond your favorite team if possible. The World Cup is one of the few events where the entire world comes together through sport. Plan ahead, stay flexible and remember that some of the best memories happen outside the matches.

Why isn’t Mexico hosting more World Cup matches?

Cauich: The United States could have hosted this World Cup on its own. The infrastructure was already in place, with world-class stadiums and proven logistics. With 48 nations competing for the first time in World Cup history, distributing matches across three countries was the logical move. Concentrating more games in Mexico would have required building new stadiums and upgrading airports, hotels and transportation in cities that weren’t ready. History has shown similar cases. Brazil’s 2014 World Cup construction projects were a disaster, with construction projects running over budget and infrastructure promises left unfulfilled. Mexico didn’t need to repeat that experience. And as it turns out, having a few games in Mexico was the right choice. The Mexico City Stadium still isn’t fully ready. Key transportation projects, such as many metro stations, remain unfinished with the opening game approaching.

Will the U.S. make it out of the group stage?

U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams stands on the field during a friendly match against Senegal in May. (Scott Kinser / Ap Photo/scott Kinser)

Baxter: Yes. With eight of the tournament’s 12 third-place teams advancing out of group play, the Americans’ path through seems safe. But that road forward gets tougher the deeper a team finishes in its group. So while the U.S. will move on, the odds of a long run through the knockout stage will improve dramatically if the team can win the group.

El Reda: They have a good chance. The USMNT has a talented generation of players with experience in top European leagues, and if they can handle the pressure and remain consistent, advancing to the knockout stage is a realistic expectation.

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Will Mexico make it out of the group stage?

Cauich: With 48 teams and 12 groups, eight best third-place finishers advance in the first round, which means a team would have to be awful to be eliminated in the group stage. For Mexico, Group B is accessible. El Tri should handle South Africa in the opener, but the second match against South Korea is where things get complicated. It could be a draw or a loss. The third match against Czechia at Mexico City Stadium in the final group game looks winnable as well. Mexico will finish first in the group and enter the round of 32 with momentum.

El Reda: Mexico is in a favorable position to advance from the group stage by playing all three matches at home. South Africa, South Korea and Czechia are all capable opponents and cannot be underestimated, but Mexico has the advantage. Nothing is guaranteed in a World Cup, but I would expect Mexico to reach the knockout stage and potentially finish first in the group.

Will Canada make it out of the group stage?

Baxter: Yes. Canada has never won a World Cup game and has scored just one goal of its own in two previous trips to the tournament. But a win over Qatar in its second group-stage game should see it through to the round of 32. Given that eight third-place teams will advance to the second stage, even a draw could be enough.

What will it take to call this World Cup a success for the U.S.?

Baxter: On the field, the U.S. needs to get beyond the round of 16, something it’s done just once since World War II. And it needs to play attractive soccer in doing so. Because for soccer in the U.S., this World Cup is more about the legacy it leaves. Will the sport catch on in the U.S.? Will it excite the nation? If people are still talking about the game after the tournament is over, then the World Cup will have been successful.

What will it take to call this World Cup a success for Mexico?

Cauich: For Mexico, the goal is very clear, and it has been for nearly four decades. El Tri hasn’t reached the quarterfinals since 1986, and advancing through the group stage won’t be enough. For this tournament to be considered a success, El Tri must break the quarterfinal barrier. That is the only result that will make this a success. And while the squad may not have a lot of elite talent, the pressure of a home World Cup, playing in front of their own fans, has a way of pushing teams beyond what they thought possible.

Who do you think will win the World Cup?

Argentina forward Lionel Messi works out in Kansas City on Wednesday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

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Baxter: Spain. Although France will be right there if Kylian Mbappé is healthy.

Cauich: Argentina, France or Spain will be in the final. Defending champion Argentina’s quality is stronger since lifting the trophy in Qatar. France, as always, brings elite quality across every line. Spain is playing very well; however, potential and performance are two different things, and they’ll need to prove it when the stakes are highest.

El Reda: Naturally, Argentina must be considered one of the favorites, but Spain is a team I rate very highly and is my candidate to win it all. Their young generation has matured quickly, they play with a clear identity and they combine technical quality with tactical discipline.

As a dark horse, I would point to Portugal. Maybe the stars will align and give Cristiano Ronaldo the one final World Cup moment that has eluded him throughout his legendary career. Portugal has all the ingredients to make a serious run and perhaps even lift the trophy.

Which team do you think has the greatest potential to surprise during the World Cup?

Baxter: Norway hasn’t played in a World Cup this century but it has a good back line and the game’s most prolific scorer in Erling Haaland. That’s a combination that could take it far. And don’t sleep on Curacao, the smallest country ever to qualify. Getting out of group play would be a massive — and obtainable — achievement.

Cauich: Host nations have a history of overachieving, and this World Cup likely will be no different. I think the USA or Mexico will make it far. Africa has 10 teams in the tournament, and Senegal and Morocco stand out as the most dangerous of the group.

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El Reda: I would keep a close eye on Morocco. Their run in 2022 showed that they can compete with the world’s best, and they have continued to develop a strong core of players. Teams with confidence, organization and a clear identity often become the biggest stories of a World Cup.

Several players are competing in their fourth, fifth or sixth World Cup. How do you think the senior citizens of soccer will fare?

Baxter: Lionel Messi will have another spectacular World Cup, but Ronaldo is tougher to gauge. As for Memo Ochoa, if he’s on the field for Mexico, El Tri is in trouble.

Cauich: Ronaldo will shine alongside Portugal, a team that doesn’t depend on him anymore. Messi also will have a good first half of the tournament, but as teams get tougher, his age may show.

El Reda: Messi and Ronaldo are set to make history with their sixth World Cup appearances, bringing unmatched experience and the ability to decide matches in key moments. Goalkeepers often age differently than outfield players, and — if given the opportunity — Guillermo Ochoa’s experience in major tournaments could be invaluable for a Mexican team playing all of its group-stage matches at home. Ochoa will play his sixth World Cup as well.

Luka Modric remains Croatia’s leader and creative engine. Even at this stage of his career, his vision, passing range and leadership remain world class. Players like Modric demonstrate that football intelligence often can compensate for a decline in physical speed.