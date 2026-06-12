U.S. fans roar at Coliseum watch party, enjoy inexpensive World Cup energy

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Tickets to watch the U.S. dominate Paraguay 4-1 on Friday night at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium cost a fortune. But roughly nine miles north, fans such as Jose Santiago and Ivan Gonzalez enjoyed the match at a fraction of the price.

The pair each paid $10 for a ticket to watch the Stars and Stripes flourish in their first World Cup game on home soil in 32 years on big screens at the packed Coliseum on Day 2 of the Los Angeles FIFA Fan Festival.

“We bought these tickets [at the] last minute, not knowing what to expect,” said Santiago, of Fullerton. “And so far, we’ve been blown away. We definitely want to come back.”

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“It’s dope,” added Gonzalez, of Yorba Linda. “You feel it. You feel the game. You feel the atmosphere. It’s fun. Everyone’s into it right now.”

The packed LA Memorial Coliseum is ROCKING after Team USA scores seven minutes in against Paraguay 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pANmGJpL0W — Joaquin Ruiz (@WalkingRuiz) June 13, 2026

Food and drink options. Pop-up tents featuring brands such as Galaxy and LAFC. A rare on-field experience at the home of USC football. And, of course, some good ‘ol collective effervescence.

“It makes you still feel like you’re a part of it,” Santiago said of his viewing experience. “It still makes you feel like you’re at the stadium, because we’re all watching the game.”

The U.S. took care of business in its World Cup opener. Presumably, those who could afford the intimidating ticket and parking prices at SoFi Stadium considered the experience worthwhile.

Santiago and Gonzalez, however, spoke for many who cherished their inexpensive night at the Coliseum, in the City of Angels itself, during their nation’s statement victory.

Fans cheer during a watch party at the Coliseum during the U.S. win over Paraguay Friday night. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

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Several other attendees would agree — even those who aren’t backing the U.S.

Take Charlotte Cabeca, a 37-year-old from downtown L.A., is primarily rooting for Colombia — as well as “anybody from South America” — but was still grateful for the opportunity to watch the beautiful game with other fans at a bargain.

“It’s so fun,” Cabeca said with a laugh, as “USA” chants rang in the background. “It’s a really kid-friendly and family-oriented [environment.] It’s not as hectic as I had anticipated.”

Cabeca said she’ll attend more fan events in L.A. throughout the tournament, as Friday marked “the closest we can get [and] that we can afford” compared to actually attending a World Cup match.

U.S. fans celebrate during a watch party at the Coliseum as Americans beat Paraguay during the World Cup Friday. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Perhaps more important, though, Cabeca appreciates the community engagement unfolding before her eyes.

“I love that the city is coming together,” Cabeca said. “I feel the unity. And even these fanfests, they bring us together. So even if we’re not at the game, it still brings all of us together as a country.

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“It’s awesome. The traffic is not helpful, but other than that, it’s exciting. I really feel like everybody is for soccer right now, and that’s what we need right now to heal and be happy together.”

While Friday was a night of smiles, chants and relative affordability, there remain fans who wish FIFA and the U.S. would do more to make the World Cup more accessible, particularly by making everything, well, cheaper.

“Obviously, football is a very hard sport to monetize, because we don’t have the breaks like the NFL,” Kunal Mehrotra, a 25-year-old soccer fan from Koreatown, prefaced before saying, “Without the fans, it isn’t really a World Cup. So, it is disappointing from the U.S., and it’s not just the tickets. … It really shows that the U.S. is in it for the money and not at all for the football, which is disappointing.”

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” added Monica Unzueta, a Maywood resident and fan of Mexico and Spain. “But aye, at least FIFA’s holding some events. I mean, they should be free. But, I don’t know — that’s just FIFA.”

While they’d rather attend a World Cup game live, as Mehrotra and Unzueta noted, that isn’t realistic for most residents.

So, nights such as Friday at the Coliseum are the next-best thing.

A fan wears an American flag during a World Cup watch party at the Coliseum on Friday. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

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And for fans such as Tyler David, a 24-year-old from Tampa, Fla., the trip to the home of the Trojans couldn’t have gone better.

“Beyond belief,” David said. “And it’s so cool to see everybody and the cultures colliding. Love it.”

Oh, and the USA’s big victory was splendid for fans too.

“Dude, absolutely magnificent,” David said, in disbelief of the U.S. leading 3-0 after 45 minutes against Paraguay. “Christian Pulisic, [coach Mauricio] Pochettino, all the guys, [Timothy] Weah. They’re playing at the top of the charts right now. I love to see it on the home soil in L.A.

“It’s getting me fired up; the fan base, the environment, the atmosphere — through the freaking roof.”