2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

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The first five days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are over, with the U.S. and Mexico each winning their group stage openers. However, several teams in the World Cup field are still looking to hit the competitive pitch for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).

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Tuesday’s Group I games:

France vs. Senegal

France’s Kylian Mbappé works out with teammates in Waltham, Mass., on Friday. (Martin Meissner / Associated Press)

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: noon

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: France, ranked third in the world by FIFA, played in the last two World Cup finals and is favored to make it back again this year. Its best player, captain Kylian Mbappé, holds the tournament record with four goals in World Cup finals, including a hat trick in Qatar four years ago. Senegal is led by former African player of the year Sadio Mane, the country’s all-time leader in goals. Senegal made the quarterfinals in 2002 and the round of 16 in Qatar.

Iraq vs. Norway

Norway’s Erling Haaland controls the ball during a World Cup qualifier against Moldova in March 2025. (Aurel Obreja / Associated Press)

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Norway is playing in the World Cup for the first time this century which means Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland finally will make his tournament debut. A three-time Premier League scoring champion, Haaland has more goals for club at country at 25 than either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo had at that age. Iraq has gone even longer between World Cups, making its only appearance in 1986 when it lost all three games. Iraq won its way back with a 2-1 victory over Bolivia in an inter-confederation playoff in March. The winning goal came from forward Aymen Hussein, the team’s active leader in goals and appearances among outfield players.

Tuesday’s Group J games:

Argentina vs. Algeria

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, fourth from left, practices with teammates in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

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Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Top-ranked Argentina was upset by lowly Saudi Arabia in its World Cup opener four years ago, then didn’t lose again to give Lionel Messi the one title he was missing. Argentina returns 17 players from its world championship team, among them Messi, the Golden Ball winner; goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, the Golden Glove winner; and midfielder Enzo Fernández, the 2022 tournament’s best young player. Algeria is ranked 28th in the world, it best ranking in more than a decade, and has lost just twice in the last two years. Its roster features 16 players from first-division clubs in Europe.

Austria vs. Jordan

Mousa Al-Tamari of Jordan controls the ball during an international friendly against Switzerland on May 31. (Sona Maleterova / Getty Images)

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Jordan played its first international match in 1953 but hasn’t played in the World Cup, finally qualifying by finishing second to South Korea in its Asian group. Its best player is captain Musa Al-Taamari, a dynamic winger known as the “Jordanian Messi” who shares the lead among active players with 92 international caps. Austria is playing in the World Cup for the first time this century and hasn’t won a game here since 1990. Its best player is Real Madrid defender David Alaba, a four-time Champions League winner and 10-time Austrian footballer of the year.

Wednesday’s Group K games:

Portugal vs. DR Congo

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during a World Cup qualifying match on Oct. 14. (Armando Franca / Associated Press)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: The Democratic Republic of the Congo is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1974 — when the country was known as Zaire — and in its first game it faces fifth-ranked Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest goal scorer in soccer history. Ronaldo, 41, is playing in the tournament for a sixth time, and this likely is his last chance to win the one prize that has eluded him — a World Cup title.

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As for the Congo, it qualified by beating Jamaica in extra time of an inter-confederation playoff in March. But its final pretournament tuneup, with Chile this month, was canceled in Spain because of health concerns linked to the Ebola outbreak in Congo, then relocated to France, where Les Leopards lost 2-1. Before that, the team’s only two losses in the last year had been to World Cup qualifiers Senegal and Algeria.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov controls the ball during an international friendly against the U.S. in September 2023. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Uzbekistan, a former Soviet republic, is another first-time World Cup qualifier, having punched its ticket for the tournament by finishing second to Iran in its Asian Confederation qualifying group. Its best player is forward Eldor Shomurodov, the team’s all-time leader in goals and the active leader in appearances who shared the lead in Turkey’s Super Lig with 22 scores this season.

Colombia is returning to the World Cup after missing the 2022 tournament. That led to the hiring of Argentine manager Néstor Lorenzo, who guided Colombia to a 28-game unbeaten streak between 2022 and 2024.

Wednesday’s Group L games:

England vs. Croatia

England’s Harry Kane takes part in a team training session on Saturday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

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Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: The last time these teams met in the World Cup was in the 2018 semifinals, where Croatia won in extra time. Since making its first World Cup as an independent country in 1998, Croatia has finished third or better three times, making the final in 2018 and the semifinals in 1998 and 2022. Only France has fared better in the last two tournaments. England, a quarterfinalist in Qatar, made the final of the last two European Championships and, like Croatia, comes into this tournament with an aging core led by captain Harry Kane, England’s all-time leader in goals.

Ghana vs. Panama

Panama’s Ismael Diaz, center, controls the ball during an international friendly against Brazil in May. (Silvia Izquierdo / Associated Press)

Where: BMO Field, Toronto

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Panama made its first World Cup appearance in 2018, and seven players from that team are back looking for their first win in the tournament. Prolific goalscorer Ismael Diaz is one of those holdovers as is San Diego FC midfielder Anibal Godoy, the team captain. Ghana, meanwhile, has qualified for five of the last six World Cups but hasn’t gone beyond the group stage since 2010. Its best player is Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew, Ghana’s all-time leader in caps and its active leader in goals.

Thursday’s Group A games:

Czechia vs. South Africa

Czechia’s Ladislav Krejci, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against South Korea on June 11. (Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Both teams lost their openers, meaning neither can afford another setback. But South Africa will be without two key players in midfielders Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane, who both drew red cards in the team’s loss to Mexico. Ladislav Krejci’s second-half goal gave Czechia the lead briefly in its loss to South Korea. It was the country’s first World Cup lead since a 3-0 win over the U.S. in group play in 2006.

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Mexico vs. South Korea

Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez celebrates after scoring against South Africa at the World Cup on June 11. (Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

Where: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: After both teams opened their World Cup with wins, a victory here likely will mean advancing to the knockout rounds as the group champion. Mexico has a one-goal lead in goal differential but will be facing South Korea without defender César Montes, who drew a silly red card in stoppage time of El Tri’s win over South Africa.

Thursday’s Group B games:

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo scores on a penalty shot against Qatar at the World Cup on June 13. (Eakin Howard / Associated Press)

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Time: Noon

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Switzerland dominated its first game, outshooting Qatar 26-6 and putting seven tries on target. But it dropped two important points on an own goal deep in stoppage time, turning a potential 1-0 win into a 1-1 draw. Despite all that offense, Switzerland’s only goal came on Breel Embolo’s penalty shot. Bosnia also let a lead — built on Jovo Lukic’s header in the 21st minute — get away late in its draw with Canada.

Canada vs. Qatar

Canada’s Cyle Larin (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the World Cup on June 12. (Sam Balkansky / Associated Press)

Where: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Cyle Larin scored two minutes after coming off the bench late in the second half of Canada’s opener, giving the country its first point in a World Cup match. A win against Qatar almost certainly would be enough to see Canada through to the second round, but the team once again will be without its best player, injured winger Alphonso Davies. Qatar also earned its first World Cup point against Switzerland, with keeper Mahmud Abunada making five saves, enabling the team to draw on an own goal in stoppage time.