Mauricio Pochettino not sure if Christian Pulisic will play for U.S. vs. Australia

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic reacts during a 4-1 win over Paraguay at the World Cup on June 12.

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Christian Pulisic’s status for the United States’ second World Cup match Friday in Seattle is uncertain a week after he aggravated a left calf injury.

“Tonight, we have a meeting with our medical staff. We will assess the whole group,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters Thursday. “He’s evolving and much better from Friday. We will see.

“If [he’s] not available tomorrow, he’ll be back for Turkey.”

The U.S. faces Australia with a chance to lock down first in Group D with a win coupled with a loss or draw by Turkey in its game Friday with Paraguay. But that task will be much more difficult without Pulisic, who set up the first two goals in the Americans’ tournament-opening win over Paraguay last week.

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Pulisic left that game at halftime after being kicked in his left calf. He said he had been hit in that same spot in training before the World Cup began. When Pulisic spoke with reporters after that game, he was walking without a limp and said he didn’t believe the injury was serious.

“I’ve had similar things before,” he said. “I’m staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything.”

But he trained gingerly, apart from his teammates, this week as concern about the injury grew.

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U.S. forward Christian Pulisic handles a pass in front of Paraguay midfielder Andres Cubas (14) during a 4-1 U.S. win on June 12 at the World Cup. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

Pulisic is the closest thing to an irreplaceable player the U.S. has, so if he is unable to go, Pochettino has few good options to replace him. He could plug Gio Reyna into Pulisic’s playmaking spot on the left wing. Tim Weah could also start, but his natural spot is on the right side, meaning Pochettino may have to alter his formation.

When Pulisic came out at halftime against Paraguay, Pochettino replaced him with Sebastian Berhalter. He could do that again or he could give Cristian Roldan, who is on his second World Cup team, his first minutes in the tournament.