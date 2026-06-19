2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is well into the second run of group play, with every team still eager to post wins as they look to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).

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Friday’s Group C matchups:

Scotland vs. Morocco

Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi controls the ball during a World Cup match against Brazil on June 13. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Time: 3 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Scotland opened its World Cup with a win over Haiti — its first in 10 tournament games against teams from the Americas — on John McGinn’s goal midway through the first half. A win or draw here will probably be enough to send the Scots on to the knockout stage for the first time. Morocco came away from its first match with a well-earned point in a 1-1 draw with Brazil. That game was nearly as equal statistically as it was on the scoreboard. Morocco’s score came from Ismael Saibari in the 21st minute.

Brazil vs. Haiti

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring against Morocco in the World Cup on June 13. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Haiti outpossessed and outshot Scotland in its opening loss but it couldn’t score, leaving it needing at least a point here to keep its hopes of advancing alive. Brazil got a 32nd-minute goal from Vinícius Júnior in its opener.

Friday’s Group D matchups:

United States vs. Australia

U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna celebrates with defender Chris Richards after a 4-1 win over Paraguay at the World Cup on June 12. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

Time: Noon PDT

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: The only time the U.S. won two games in the group stage was 1930; the Americans can equal that with a win here after thrashing Paraguay in its opener. Folarin Balogun’s two goals in that game equaled another record from 1930, which was the last time a U.S. player had multiple goals in a World Cup game. Australia opened with a 2-0 win over Turkey. A win or draw here will likely send the Socceroos to the next round for a second straight World Cup.

Paraguay vs. Turkey

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro talks with his players during a training session on Thursday. (Eugene Hoshiko / Associated Press)

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 8 p.m. PDT

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Neither team can afford a loss if they hope to advance. Turkey dominated its opener, outshooting Australia 30-9, taking 51 touches in the penalty area and completing 90% of its 635 passes. But it had nothing to show for it in a 2-0 loss. Paraguay was never in its opener, falling behind the U.S. 3-0 in the first half of a 4-1 loss.

Saturday’s Group E matches:

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast’s Yan Diomande celebrates a goal against Ecuador in the World Cup on June 14. (Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

Where: BMO Field, Toronto

Time: 1 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Germany pounded tiny Curaçao 7-1 in its opener. The last time Germany won 7-1 in a World Cup was in 2014 when it routed Brazil en route to its fourth title. The Ivory Coast started its tournament with a 1-0 upset of Ecuador on substitute Amad Diallo’s goal in the 90th minute. Ivory Coast limited the South Americans to just one shot on goal.

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Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Curaçao’s Livano Comenencia shoots against Germany during a World Cup match on June 14. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Time: 5 p.m. PDT

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Neither team can afford another loss after falling in their openers, but Curaçao has the bigger hill to climb after surrendering 26 shots — 12 on target — in a one-sided loss to Germany. The only bright spot was Livano Comenencia scoring Curaçao’s first-ever World Cup goal. Ecuador had few scoring changes in its loss to Ivory Coast. It will need to do better if it hopes to get out of the group stage for just the second time.

Saturday’s Group F matchups:

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Sweden’s Yasin Ayari (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tunisia in the World Cup on June 14. (Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 10 a.m. PDT

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Yasin Ayari scored the first and last of Sweden’s goals in the 5-1 win over Tunisia last week. The Netherlands twice lost leads in its 2-2 draw with Japan. The Dutch haven’t been eliminated in the first round of a World Cup since 1938, but a loss here could put that streak in jeopardy.

Tunisia vs. Japan

Japan’s Daichi Kamada controls the ball in front of the Netherlands’ Teun Koopmeiners during a World Cup match on June 14. (Jessica Tobias / Associated Press)

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Where: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico

Time: 9 p.m. PDT

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Tunisia will play its first game under interim coach Hervé Renard, who managed the team from 2019-22. He replaces Sabri Lamouchi, who was fired after Tunisia’s listless loss to Sweden. Japan earned a point in its opener, twice rallying from deficits to draw the Netherlands on Daichi Kamada’s goal in the 88th minute.

Sunday’s Group G matchups:

Belgium vs. Iran

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, right, is challenged by Egypt’s Ramy Rabia during a World Cup Group G match on June 15. (Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Time: noon PDT

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Iran twice rallied from deficits to draw New Zealand in its first game while Belgium, outplayed by Egypt in its opener, was lucky to escape with a point on an own goal early in the second half. Belgium’s aging golden generation of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin DeBruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Meunier and Axel Witsel are going to need to do much better if they hope to avoid another early World Cup exit.

New Zealand vs. Egypt

New Zealand’s Callan Elliot, left, and Iran’s Mehdi Ghayedi battle for the ball during a World Cup Group G match on June 15. (Andre Penner / Associated Press)

Where: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Time: 6 p.m. PDT

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: One of these teams could make history since neither has ever won a World Cup game. New Zealand earned its first point in three World Cup appearances with a draw against Iran. Egypt’s tie with Belgium was its third draw in eight games. And there could be an added bonus to that history since a victory likely sends the winner on to the next round.

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Sunday’s Group H matchups:

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal, top, challenges for the ball during a draw with Cape Verde on June 15. (Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Time: 9 a.m. PDT

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Both teams opened the World Cup with surprising results. Third-ranked Spain was unable to score against No. 64 Cape Verde in a game that ended in a draw. Saudi Arabia was 10 minutes away from upsetting Uruguay, only to settle for a tie. Spain desperately needs a win to get its World Cup back on track while another good performance from Saudi Arabia — unbeaten in its last three games — would have the Arabian Falcons dreaming of a spot in the knockout stage.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha holds the nation’s flag after a draw with Spain on June 15. (Buda Mendes / Getty Images)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Time: 3 p.m. PDT

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: With all four teams playing to draws in their openers, the group is wide open. That creates a rare opportunity for tournament debutante Cape Verde, the second-smallest country to qualify for a World Cup. Vozinha, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, made seven saves to shut out Spain. If he can frustrate Uruguay the same way, Cape Verde could be through to the round of 32.