2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is well into the second run of group play, with every team still eager to post wins and most looking to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the 48-team tournament across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific). Tuesday’s matches will conclude the first two games of group play for every team at the World Cup.

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Sunday’s Group G matchups:

Belgium vs. Iran

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, right, is challenged by Egypt’s Ramy Rabia during a World Cup Group G match on June 15. (Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

Where: SoFi Stadium

Time: noon

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Iran twice rallied from deficits to draw with New Zealand in its first game, while Belgium, outplayed by Egypt in its opener, was lucky to escape with a point on an own goal early in the second half. Belgium’s aging golden generation of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Meunier and Axel Witsel is going to need to do much better if they hope to avoid another early World Cup exit.

New Zealand vs. Egypt

New Zealand’s Callan Elliot, left, and Iran’s Mehdi Ghayedi battle for the ball during a World Cup Group G match on June 15. (Andre Penner / Associated Press)

Where: BC Place, Vancouver

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: One of these teams could make history since neither has ever won a World Cup game. New Zealand earned its first point in the World Cup since 2010 with a draw against Iran. The winner likely advances to the next round.

Sunday’s Group H matchups:

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal, top, challenges for the ball during a draw with Cape Verde on June 15. (Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images)

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Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Both teams opened the World Cup with surprising results. Second-ranked Spain was unable to score in a draw with No. 67 Cape Verde. Saudi Arabia was 10 minutes away from upsetting Uruguay, only to settle for a tie. Spain desperately needs a win to get its World Cup back on track, while another good performance from Saudi Arabia — unbeaten in its last three games — would have the Arabian Falcons in position to reach the knockout stage.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha holds the nation’s flag after a draw with Spain on June 15. (Buda Mendes / Getty Images)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: With all four teams playing to draws in their openers, the group is wide open. That creates a rare opportunity for tournament debutant Cape Verde, the second-smallest country to qualify for a World Cup. Vozinha, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, made seven saves to shut out Spain. If he can frustrate Uruguay the same way, Cape Verde could be through to the round of 32.

Monday’s Group J matchups:

Argentina vs. Austria

Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after scoring his third goal against Algeria at the World Cup on June 16. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Argentina opened its World Cup title defense with a 3-0 win over Algeria on a hat trick from Lionel Messi. The Argentina captain, playing in his record sixth World Cup, is tied with Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the most career World Cup goals (16). Austria, meanwhile, would all but assure itself of a spot in the knockout round with a point.

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Jordan vs. Algeria

Algeria’s Zineddine Belaïd kicks the ball during a World Cup loss to Argentina on June 16. (Michael Steele / Getty Images)

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Little was expected of Jordan, making its first appearance in the World Cup. And it delivered little in a 3-1 loss to Austria. But Algeria, ranked 28th in the world, entered the tournament with high hopes and one of African soccer’s most potent attacks. However, it had only one shot on goal in its loss to Argentina and needs a big rebound to avoid an early trip home.

Monday’s Group I matches:

France vs. Iraq

France’s Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring against Senegal on June 16. (Adam Hunger / Ap Photo/adam Hunger)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Kylian Mbappé proved his fitness with a brace in France’s opening win over Senegal, giving him 14 World Cup goals, tied for fourth on the all-time list. He has a great chance to pad that total against an Iraq team that gave up four goals to Norway. Iraq still is looking for its first-ever World Cup point.

Norway vs. Senegal

Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Iraq on June 16. (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

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Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Norway, playing in its first World Cup this century, made up for lost time with a 4-1 win in its opener, getting two goals from Erling Haaland. Norway probably will move on to the next round no matter what happens, but a point would lock down a spot. Senegal and Sadio Mané, on the other hand, desperately need a win.

Tuesday’s Group K matchups:

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the field during a match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17. (Molly Darlington / Getty Images)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Cristiano Ronaldo entered this World Cup with visions of winning his first title. But he’ll go home early and empty-handed unless fifth-ranked Portugal improves on the listless performance it had in a draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Uzbekistan, playing in its first World Cup, was not intimidated by the big stage, weathering a withering Colombia attack in a 3-1 loss. Expect it to bunker in again against Portugal.

Colombia vs. DR Congo

Yoane Wissa, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring for the Democratic Republic of the Congo against Portugal on June 17. (Karen Warren / Associated Press)

Where: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s only other World Cup appearance came in 1974, when the country was known as Zaire; it lost all three games and didn’t score a goal. It’s already done better with Yoane Wissa’s score in first-half stoppage time giving the team a point against Portugal. A win here and it’s through to the knockout phase. The same is true of Colombia, which got a 65th-minute goal from Luis Díaz and another from substitute Jáminton Campaz deep in stoppage time to beat stubborn Uzbekistan.

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Tuesday’s Group L matchups:

England vs. Ghana

England’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Croatia on June 17. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: England opened its World Cup with a surprisingly comfortable win over Croatia behind two goals from captain Harry Kane. But the Three Lions are only equal atop the table with Ghana, which got a goal deep in stoppage time from Caleb Yirenkyi to beat Panama. If there’s a winner here, it probably will decide the group. A point likely sends both teams through.

Panama vs. Croatia

Where: BMO Stadium, Toronto

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Panama’s Ismael Díaz attempts a shot against Ghana on June 17. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

The buzz: Croatia has played in two straight World Cup semifinals, but that streak is in jeopardy after a 4-2 loss to England. Panama outshot, outpassed and outpossessed Ghana in its first game but came away with nothing after conceding a goal in stoppage time, leaving the Central Americans still looking for their first World Cup win.