Iran soccer team leaves note at SoFi Stadium thanking L.A. for World Cup hospitality

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The Iran soccer team left a note in its SoFi Stadium locker room thanking Los Angeles area fans for their hospitality.

The Iranians made history with two draws in Inglewood, marking the first time the team has avoided a loss through its first two World Cup games. While the matches drew protests against the Iranian regime, including some booing both times the national anthem was played before kickoffs, the crowds heavily favored and cheered loudly for the Iranian team.

Iran will close group play against Egypt at Seattle’s Lumen Field on Friday night.

Before leaving Sunday, the Iranian soccer federation and forward Ramin Rezaeian shared pictures of the team’s note of appreciation.

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“Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality,” the note read. “And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.

“May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations.”

Special message from the national team in the locker room to Iranians and people around the world



Message from the national team on the locker room board:



💬From ancient Iran, thousands of years old, to today's civilized Iran, the spirit of Iran has remained alive and strong.… pic.twitter.com/mvW8au8cg1 — رامین رضاییان (@Ramin_Rezaian_) June 21, 2026

Iran has complained about U.S. government restrictions that forced them to spend limited time in the Los Angeles area before and after its matches, quickly returning to its base camp in Tijuana. But the complaints don’t extend to those who they crossed paths with while practicing briefly in Carson, spending two nights in a Manhattan Beach hotel and playing two big games at SoFi Stadium.

“From ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,” the note read. “We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity.”