2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

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It’s crunch time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with teams throughout the 48-strong field looking to stay in contention for the knockout stage or improve their placing in the round of 32.

After Tuesday’s matches in groups K and L, the final games of group play will kick off Wednesday.

The U.S., Mexico, Argentina and Germany have already clinched spots in the round of 32 by winning their respective groups. France and Norway also are advancing. Haiti, Tunisia, Turkey and Jordan, however, have been eliminated from knockout-round contention.

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Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the World Cup across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).

Tuesday’s Group K matchups:

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the field during a match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17. (Molly Darlington / Getty Images)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Cristiano Ronaldo entered this World Cup with visions of winning his first title. But he’ll go home early and empty-handed unless fifth-ranked Portugal improves on the listless performance it had in a draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Uzbekistan, playing in its first World Cup, was not intimidated by the big stage, weathering a withering Colombia attack in a 3-1 loss. Expect it to bunker in again against Portugal.

Colombia vs. DR Congo

Yoane Wissa, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring for the Democratic Republic of the Congo against Portugal on June 17. (Karen Warren / Associated Press)

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Where: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s only other World Cup appearance came in 1974, when the country was known as Zaire; it lost all three games and didn’t score a goal. It’s already done better with Yoane Wissa’s score in first-half stoppage time giving the team a point against Portugal. A win here and it’s through to the knockout phase. The same is true of Colombia, which got a 65th-minute goal from Luis Díaz and another from substitute Jáminton Campaz deep in stoppage time to beat stubborn Uzbekistan.

Tuesday’s Group L matchups:

England vs. Ghana

England’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Croatia on June 17. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: England opened its World Cup with a surprisingly comfortable win over Croatia behind two goals from captain Harry Kane. But the Three Lions are only equal atop the table with Ghana, which got a goal deep in stoppage time from Caleb Yirenkyi to beat Panama. If there’s a winner, it probably will decide the group. A point likely sends both teams through.

Panama vs. Croatia

Where: BMO Stadium, Toronto

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Panama’s Ismael Díaz attempts a shot against Ghana on June 17. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

The buzz: Croatia has played in two straight World Cup semifinals, but that streak is in jeopardy after a 4-2 loss to England. Panama outshot, outpassed and outpossessed Ghana in its first game but came away with nothing after conceding a goal in stoppage time, leaving the Central Americans still looking for their first World Cup win.

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Wednesday’s Group A matchups:

Mexico vs. Czechia

Mexico’s Luis Romo, center looking up, celebrates with teammates after scoring against South Korea on June 18. (Luke Hales / Getty Images)

Where: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Mexico has already won the group, securing a round-of-32 game in the friendly confines of Azteca Stadium. That gives it a chance to rest its starters. Czechia could still finish as high as second, but it needs to win.

South Africa vs. South Korea

South Korea’s Son Heung-min plays against Mexico on June 18. (Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

Where: BBVA Stadium, Guadalupe, Mexico

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: South Africa can vault over South Korea and finish second in the group with a win. Anything short of that and its World Cup is over. South Korea, meanwhile, needs at least a point to hold on to the runner-up spot and a trip to L.A. for the round of 32.

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Wednesday’s Group B matchups:

Switzerland vs. Canada

Canada’s Jonathan David celebrates after scoring against Qatar on June 18. (Fran Santiago / Getty Images)

Where: BC Place, Vancouver

Time: Noon

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Both teams are all but assured of going through to the next round, but there’s still a lot at stake. If Canada, which blitzed Qatar for its first-ever World Cup victory, wins or draws against Switzerland, it will win the group and play its round-of-32 game in Vancouver. A loss would send Canada to the U.S. for the rest of the tournament. Given Canada’s superior goal differential, the Swiss must win to take the group.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Ermin Mahmic (26) celebrates after scoring against Switzerland in the World Cup at SoFi Stadium on June 18. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

Time: Noon

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: Both teams, winless so far, need a victory to have a chance at reaching the round of 32. A draw would leave each with two points, which probably won’t be enough. Qatar is still looking for its first goal, with its only score coming on a Swiss own goal in the group-stage opener.

Wednesday’s Group C matchups:

Scotland vs. Brazil

Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior celebrates after scoring against Haiti on June 19. (Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

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Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Brazil leads the group on goal differential but a loss could drop it to third, making the journey through the knockout stages much more difficult. Scotland could finish anywhere from first to third. Unless Brazil wins in a blowout, Scotland likely will advance beyond the group stage for the first time.

Morocco vs. Haiti

Morocco’s Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring against Scotland on June 19. (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: Morocco, riding a 39-game unbeaten streak, has some work to do if it wants to win the group since it enters the final day trailing Brazil on goal differential. That means it must not only beat Haiti, it has to make up a two-goal deficit on Brazil as well. Haiti’s tournament is over no matter what it does in this game but a point would be its first in a World Cup.

Thursday’s Group D matchups:

U.S. vs. Turkey

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino instructs his players during a 4-1 win over Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: There’s not much at stake since the U.S. has won the group and Turkey has been eliminated. Expect the U.S. to rest many of its regulars, especially those with yellow cards, while Turkey will be chasing its first World Cup win since 2002, when it finished third.

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Paraguay vs. Australia

Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza controls the ball against Turkey on June 19. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: The winner finishes second in the group and will go through to the elimination rounds. Australia, with an edge in goal differential, would get the second spot in the event of a draw. It’s not a do-or-die game for either team since three points could be enough to advance.

Thursday’s Group E matchups:

Ecuador vs. Germany

Germany’s Nadiem Amiri celebrates a goal against the Ivory Coast on June 20. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Germany is already through to the knockout stages while Ecuador could finish second and clinch a spot in the round of 32 with a win coupled with an Ivory Coast loss or draw. However, that would require Ivory Coast losing or drawing. A victory could send Ecuador on as a third-place team no matter what Ivory Coast does, but that path is less certain.

Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast

Curaçao’s Livano Comenencia shoots against Germany on June 14. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

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Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: Ivory Coast is all but through to the knockout round, at least as a third-place team. But a draw would give it the No. 2 spot in the group and an easier route through the knockout stages. Curaçao still has a chance of advancing despite having been outscored 7-1, and it could finish second with a win and an Ecuador loss.

Thursday’s Group F matchups:

Tunisia vs. Netherlands

Netherlands’ Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring against Sweden on June 20. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Tunisia has lost two games under two coaches — getting outscored 9-1 in the process — and can’t advance. But there’s much at stake for the Dutch, who can finish anywhere from first to third depending on the results of the final group-stage games. The Netherlands and Japan are tied on points, wins and goal differential and played to a draw in their head-to-head match, so whoever does better on the final day wins the group.

Japan vs. Sweden

Japan’s Ayase Ueda celebrates after scoring against Tunisia on June 20. (Sofia Yaker / Associated Press)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: Fox, Universo

The buzz: Both teams are assured of a top-three finish and a likely spot in the next round, but a win could secure first in the group. Although Japan and the Netherlands are the favorites to win the group, Sweden could overtake both with a win, provided the Dutch do no better than a draw.