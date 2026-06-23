2026 World Cup guide: Full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
It’s crunch time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with teams throughout the 48-strong field looking to stay in contention for the knockout stage or improve their placing in the round of 32.
After Tuesday’s matches in groups K and L, the final games of group play will kick off Wednesday.
The U.S., Mexico, Argentina and Germany have already clinched spots in the round of 32 by winning their respective groups. France and Norway also are advancing. Haiti, Tunisia, Turkey and Jordan, however, have been eliminated from knockout-round contention.
Here’s everything you need to know about matches being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the World Cup across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).
Tuesday’s Group K matchups:
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
Time: 10 a.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Cristiano Ronaldo entered this World Cup with visions of winning his first title. But he’ll go home early and empty-handed unless fifth-ranked Portugal improves on the listless performance it had in a draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Uzbekistan, playing in its first World Cup, was not intimidated by the big stage, weathering a withering Colombia attack in a 3-1 loss. Expect it to bunker in again against Portugal.
Colombia vs. DR Congo
Where: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: FS1, Telemundo
The buzz: The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s only other World Cup appearance came in 1974, when the country was known as Zaire; it lost all three games and didn’t score a goal. It’s already done better with Yoane Wissa’s score in first-half stoppage time giving the team a point against Portugal. A win here and it’s through to the knockout phase. The same is true of Colombia, which got a 65th-minute goal from Luis Díaz and another from substitute Jáminton Campaz deep in stoppage time to beat stubborn Uzbekistan.
Tuesday’s Group L matchups:
England vs. Ghana
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: England opened its World Cup with a surprisingly comfortable win over Croatia behind two goals from captain Harry Kane. But the Three Lions are only equal atop the table with Ghana, which got a goal deep in stoppage time from Caleb Yirenkyi to beat Panama. If there’s a winner, it probably will decide the group. A point likely sends both teams through.
Panama vs. Croatia
Where: BMO Stadium, Toronto
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Croatia has played in two straight World Cup semifinals, but that streak is in jeopardy after a 4-2 loss to England. Panama outshot, outpassed and outpossessed Ghana in its first game but came away with nothing after conceding a goal in stoppage time, leaving the Central Americans still looking for their first World Cup win.
Wednesday’s Group A matchups:
Mexico vs. Czechia
Where: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Mexico has already won the group, securing a round-of-32 game in the friendly confines of Azteca Stadium. That gives it a chance to rest its starters. Czechia could still finish as high as second, but it needs to win.
South Africa vs. South Korea
Where: BBVA Stadium, Guadalupe, Mexico
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: South Africa can vault over South Korea and finish second in the group with a win. Anything short of that and its World Cup is over. South Korea, meanwhile, needs at least a point to hold on to the runner-up spot and a trip to L.A. for the round of 32.
Wednesday’s Group B matchups:
Switzerland vs. Canada
Where: BC Place, Vancouver
Time: Noon
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Both teams are all but assured of going through to the next round, but there’s still a lot at stake. If Canada, which blitzed Qatar for its first-ever World Cup victory, wins or draws against Switzerland, it will win the group and play its round-of-32 game in Vancouver. A loss would send Canada to the U.S. for the rest of the tournament. Given Canada’s superior goal differential, the Swiss must win to take the group.
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle
Time: Noon
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: Both teams, winless so far, need a victory to have a chance at reaching the round of 32. A draw would leave each with two points, which probably won’t be enough. Qatar is still looking for its first goal, with its only score coming on a Swiss own goal in the group-stage opener.
Wednesday’s Group C matchups:
Scotland vs. Brazil
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Brazil leads the group on goal differential but a loss could drop it to third, making the journey through the knockout stages much more difficult. Scotland could finish anywhere from first to third. Unless Brazil wins in a blowout, Scotland likely will advance beyond the group stage for the first time.
Morocco vs. Haiti
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: Morocco, riding a 39-game unbeaten streak, has some work to do if it wants to win the group since it enters the final day trailing Brazil on goal differential. That means it must not only beat Haiti, it has to make up a two-goal deficit on Brazil as well. Haiti’s tournament is over no matter what it does in this game but a point would be its first in a World Cup.
Thursday’s Group D matchups:
U.S. vs. Turkey
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: There’s not much at stake since the U.S. has won the group and Turkey has been eliminated. Expect the U.S. to rest many of its regulars, especially those with yellow cards, while Turkey will be chasing its first World Cup win since 2002, when it finished third.
Paraguay vs. Australia
Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: The winner finishes second in the group and will go through to the elimination rounds. Australia, with an edge in goal differential, would get the second spot in the event of a draw. It’s not a do-or-die game for either team since three points could be enough to advance.
Thursday’s Group E matchups:
Ecuador vs. Germany
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Germany is already through to the knockout stages while Ecuador could finish second and clinch a spot in the round of 32 with a win coupled with an Ivory Coast loss or draw. However, that would require Ivory Coast losing or drawing. A victory could send Ecuador on as a third-place team no matter what Ivory Coast does, but that path is less certain.
Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: Ivory Coast is all but through to the knockout round, at least as a third-place team. But a draw would give it the No. 2 spot in the group and an easier route through the knockout stages. Curaçao still has a chance of advancing despite having been outscored 7-1, and it could finish second with a win and an Ecuador loss.
Thursday’s Group F matchups:
Tunisia vs. Netherlands
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: FS1, Telemundo
The buzz: Tunisia has lost two games under two coaches — getting outscored 9-1 in the process — and can’t advance. But there’s much at stake for the Dutch, who can finish anywhere from first to third depending on the results of the final group-stage games. The Netherlands and Japan are tied on points, wins and goal differential and played to a draw in their head-to-head match, so whoever does better on the final day wins the group.
Japan vs. Sweden
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: Fox, Universo
The buzz: Both teams are assured of a top-three finish and a likely spot in the next round, but a win could secure first in the group. Although Japan and the Netherlands are the favorites to win the group, Sweden could overtake both with a win, provided the Dutch do no better than a draw.