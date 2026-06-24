Mexico has chance to test more of roster, build momentum in group stage finale

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With first place in Group A secured after two wins in two matches, the Mexican national team heads into its final group stage match against Czechia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo without pressure and is preparing to play some of its reserves.

The situation is quite different for Czechia, which has just one point after losing 2-1 to South Korea and drawing 1-1 with South Africa. The European team needs a win against Mexico at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to advance to the next round — either as the group runner-up or as one of the best third-place finishers.

“The Czechs are incredibly tough; they’re a very physically demanding team,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said. “We watched them in their two matches against their group opponents, and it’s not going to be easy.”

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Aguirre will have to strategize with an eye toward what lies ahead in the next round, which is a single-elimination format. Mexican American midfielder Brian Gutiérrez enters this final group stage match with an accumulated yellow card, so Aguirre likely will not play him to avoid risking suspension for the round of 32 game. FIFA rules clear all cards after the group stage ends.

The match could mark the return of César Montes, who was sent off against South Africa and missed the South Korea game.Goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa, in his sixth World Cup, could see some playing time as a sort of tribute to his career, but Raúl Rangel had an extraordinary performance against South Korea, so it remains to be seen whether Ochoa will get playing time.

“Obviously, it would be something extraordinary; it would be really cool for Memo. He’s a legend in Mexico and on the national team. He’s always been a player willing to give his all for the national team,” Mexico forward Alexis Vega said. “In the end, I think [Aguirre] will make the decision. I believe that all 26 of us here will give it our all if given the opportunity. Whoever gets the chance will do their best.”

Erik Lira, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo and Roberto Alvarado are the Mexican players who have covered the most ground for the national team in both matches, making them candidates for rest. Gallardo has a strong replacement available in young AZ Alkmaar player Mateo Chávez.

Mexico’s Edson Álvarez clears the ball away from the goal during the first half against South Korea during a World Cup match. (Ricardo Mazalan / Ap Photo/ricardo Mazalan)

Edson Álvarez, who had a strong performance against South Korea, is likely to start again.

Another player who could see action is Santi Giménez, the AC Milan forward, who has been recovering from an injury and played only 10 minutes against South Korea. Gilberto Mora, Mexico’s youngest World Cup player at age 17, could start the game.

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“We have to treat the game against [Czechia] like a final. We know [Czechia] needs this win, but we’re preparing ourselves. Getting used to winning goes a long way,” Giménez said in an interview on Wednesday with TV Azteca.

Mexico does not yet know its opponent in the next round, which will be one of the best third-place finishers. Its opponent will not be determined until the eight best third-place teams that advance to the round of 32 are identified.

On the Czech side, coach Miroslav Koubek favors a disciplined and physical approach, with Patrik Schick and Adam Hložek leading the counterattack that will seek to capitalize on any Mexico mistakes.

“We know that Mexico is one of the best teams in our group, and it will be tough for us on their home turf. But we believe we can get a good result and finish the group stage on a high note,” said Michal Sadilek, a midfielder for the Czech team.

Since Czechia needs a win to advance, that suggests the team will attack more aggressively, which will be dangerous for the Mexico defense but will also leave more space for the home team to exploit the counterattack. Czechia has shown this World Cup it is particularly dangerous on set pieces.

Fellow Group A teams South Korea and South Africa will face off at the same time as the Mexico-Czechia match — 6 p.m. Thursday — in Monterrey. The South Koreans, with three points, are looking to secure second place and a round-of-32 game at SoFi Stadium, while South Africa needs a win to compete for a spot as the second-place finisher or a berth among the best third-place teams. A South Korean loss combined with a Czech victory over Mexico would knock LAFC’s Son Heung-min and his South Korea teammates out of the tournament.