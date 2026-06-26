2026 World Cup full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings

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It’s crunch time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with teams looking to stay in contention for the knockout stage or improve their placing in the round of 32.

Several teams, including tournament hosts the U.S., Mexico and Canada have clinched spots in the round of 32.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup matches being played Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).

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Friday’s Group G matchups:

New Zealand vs. Belgium

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (7), left, kicks the ball in front of Iran defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan on June 21 at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Where: BC Place, Vancouver

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: FS1, Univserso

The buzz: If New Zealand earns its first-ever World Cup win, it’s mathematically possible the Kiwis could win the group. The same scenario holds for winless Belgium, however, it is still looking for its first goal of the tournament.

Iran vs. Egypt

Iran forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh, left, battles Belgium defender Maxim De Cuyper for the ball during a World Cup match at SoFi Stadium on June 21. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Egypt entered the final day of group play atop the group and with a firm hold on a spot in the round of 32. It would win the group with a victory, although a draw could also be enough, depending on the score of the Belgium-New Zealand match. Unbeaten Iran can also win the group with a victory; a draw probably will get it to the knockout stage.

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Friday’s Group H matchups:

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde’s Helio Varela celebrates after scoring against Uruguay at the World Cup on June 21. (Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: With a win here, Cape Verde would not only go through to the knockout stage, but it could win the group depending on the result of the Spain-Uruguay game. The island nation of about 530,000 people, the third-smallest country to qualify for a World Cup, is unbeaten after draws with Spain and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia is looking for its first World Cup win since upsetting eventual champion Argentina in its 2022 opener.

Uruguay vs. Spain

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after a goal against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup on June 21. (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

Where: Akron Stadium, Zapopan, Mexico

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Spain will take the group with a win or draw, provided it maintains its goal-differential advantage over Cape Verde. Uruguay, however, needs a victory to finish atop the table. A third straight draw, which would leave it unbeaten, would probably be enough to see it through to the next round, but a loss will likely send Uruguay home.

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Friday’s Group I matchups:

Norway vs. France

France’s Kylian Mbappé controls the ball during a win over Iraq at the World Cup on June 22. (Derik Hamilton / Associated Press)

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Time: Noon

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: This game will not only decide the group winner but it could affect who wins the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer. Both teams won their first two games and are on to the round of 32, and Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappé each have scored four goals. Mbappe, whose eight goals led the tournament four years ago, already has 16 World Cup goals for his career, tied for second all-time.

Senegal vs. Iraq

Senegal’s Sadio Mane play against France in a World Cup match on June 16. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Where: BMO Field, Toronto

Time: Noon

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: Senegal and Iraq, both losers in their first two games, have a chance of advancing as a third-place team, but they need a win to make that happen. For Iraq, a victory would be its first in World Cup competition while Senegal, a quarterfinalist in 2002, would like to get a win for Sadio Mane, one of Africa’s most iconic players, who may be playing in his final World Cup.

Saturday’s Group J matchups:

Algeria vs. Austria

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic hugs midfielder Nabil Bentaleb after a win over Jordan on June 22. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times)

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Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1, Univserso

The buzz: The two teams come into the group finale tied on points, so a win here clinches second place behind unbeaten Argentina. A draw would likely send both through, with Austria as the group runner-up since it has scored more goals and has a better goal differential, and Algeria as the third-place team.

Argentina vs. Jordan

Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina’s win over Austria on June 22. (Jessica Tobias / Associated Press)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Lionel Messi has scored all five of Argentina’s goals to become the tournament’s all-time leading scorer. There may be no need for him to play against Jordan since Argentina has won the group and is on to the next round and winless Jordan, playing in its first World Cup, has been eliminated.

Saturday’s Group K matchups:

Colombia vs. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal during a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan at the World Cup on June 23. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: With a brace in Portugal’s rout of Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo became the only man to score in six World Cups. What he hasn’t done is win a World Cup and he could make that quest easier with a win A draw, however, will be enough to get Portugal to the round of 32. Unbeaten Colombia is already through to the knockout rounds but it would win the group with a draw.

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DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Democratic Republic of the Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi makes a save against Colombia at the World Cup on June 23. (Luke Hales / Getty Images)

Where: Akron Stadium, Zapopan, Mexico

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: Winless Democratic Republic of the Congo has a chance to go as a third-place team with a win; it goes home with anything short of that. With two losses and a minus-seven goal differential, the World Cup is all but over for Uzbekistan.

Saturday’s Group L matchups:

Croatia vs. Ghana

Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo celebrates a goal against Panama at the World Cup on June 17. (Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: FS1, Universo

The buzz: With four points through two games, unbeaten Ghana is almost certainly through to the knockout rounds regardless of the result. It can win the group with a victory, provided its margin of victory is at least two goals greater than England’s, and will finish second with a draw. Both results would ease its way through the elimination rounds. Croatia, which needed a second-half goal to beat Panama, must at least earn a draw to feel secure about advancing. With a win, it finishes second.

Panama vs. England

England’s Marc Guehi reacts during a World Cup match against Ghana on June 23. (Dave Shopland / Associated Press)

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Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Unbeaten England wins the group if it wins and is assured of advancing with a draw. Even a loss likely wouldn’t prevent the Three Lions from going on as a third-place team. But winning the group wouldn’t necessarily ease England’s route through the knockout stages since its round of 16 game would likely be in Mexico City against Mexico. Panama, meanwhile, has already been eliminated.

Sunday’s round of 32 matchup:

Canada vs. South Africa

Canada’s Alphonso Davies warms up before a World Cup match against Qatar on June 18. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Time: Noon

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Both teams are making their first appearances in a World Cup knockout round, Canada (1-1-1) after losing its group-play final to Switzerland and South Africa (1-1-1) after upsetting South Korea. Canada, the first World Cup host to play a game outside its borders, could get a boost if Alphonso Davies, its best player, can play after missing the team’s first three games. South Africa scored just one goal of its own in the group stage; Canada got six in one game alone.