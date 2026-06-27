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World Cup 2026

Spain weathers early adversity, clinches knock-out round match at SoFi Stadium

Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet comforts teammate Mathias Olivera after they lost to Spain.
Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet comforts teammate Mathias Olivera after they lost to Spain and were eliminated from the World Cup on Friday.
(Ricardo Mazalan / Assocated Press)
Eduard Cauich.
By Eduard Cauich
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GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Spain, ranked second in the FIFA rankings and the favorite to win the World Cup, did not play its best game, but did enough late Friday to defeat Uruguay 1-0 and eliminate the South American team in one of the most anticipated matches of the first round.

Spain finished first in Group H, while first-time participant Cape Verde advanced in second place with just three points, the result of three draws. Uruguay was eliminated from the tournament with only two points, following two draws and one loss.

For much of the match on Friday, Spain lacked better offensive coordination ahead of facing more dangerous opponents in the upcoming do-or-die rounds.

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Alex Baena scored a goal in the 42nd minute by connecting with the ball after a cross from the right. The ball slipped past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who at first seemed to have no trouble blocking the shot, but the ball found the back of the net, making all the difference on Friday night in Guadalajara in front of 45,065 fans — most of whom were rooting for Spain. Muslera did not return for the second half and was replaced by Sergio Rochet.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 12, 2026: United States of America midfielder Giovanni Reyna.

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“We have to celebrate because, honestly, it’s hard to finish first in a group like this,” said Baena, a midfielder for Atlético Madrid.

“It was a physically demanding match — extremely intense — and we rose to the occasion,” said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who emphasized that winning the World Cup requires winning tough matches against tough teams like Uruguay.

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“I’m proud of this team because they want to keep growing. I have complete faith in this team. We’re where we are, and that’s exactly where we wanted to be,” added De la Fuente, who noted that the team needed to improve its fluidity of play.

Uruguay failed to beat Saudi Arabia or Cape Verde — two teams that, on paper, seemed inferior at the start of the tournament. Coach Marcelo Bielsa’s team couldn’t find its rhythm or play at its best.

“I wasn’t able to bring out the full potential of Uruguay’s players,” Bielsa said, visibly shaken by his failure with the Uruguayan national team. “What I’m leaving behind for Uruguayan soccer is nothing, because any contribution a coach might make to the soccer of a country where he worked for three years never takes root if results aren’t achieved.”

At the end of the match, Uruguay’s Agustín Canobbio was sent off after committing a hard foul on Spanish defender Pau Cubarsí in the 95th minute, prompting several Uruguayan players to protest the decision by U.S. referee Ismail Elfath.

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For Bielsa and Uruguay, this marks the end of an era in which many believe the Argentine coach lost control of the locker room and his relationship with the media became strained because of his eccentric and explosive personality, but, above all, a lack of wins.

Cape Verde will face Argentina in the round of 32 on Friday in Miami. Spain will face the second-place finisher in Group J, which will be determined late Saturday by the match between Algeria and Austria. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium.

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The match was the fourth and final World Cup game played in Guadalajara. Before the game began, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela. So far, Venezuelan authorities have reported that more than 900 people have died and that thousands are missing.

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Eduard Cauich

Eduard Cauich, a native of Yucatán, Mexico, holds a journalism degree and a master’s in mass communications from Cal State Northridge. He specializes in sports and coverage of the Latino communities. His career includes roles at Univision New Mexico, Major League Soccer, HOY Los Ángeles, Azteca América, and La Opinión.

Eduard Cauich, originario de Yucatán, México, es graduado en Periodismo y tiene un máster en Comunicación de la Universidad Estatal de California en Northridge. Está especializado en deportes y en la cobertura de las comunidades latinas. A lo largo de su carrera ha trabajado en Univision Nuevo México, Major League Soccer, HOY Los Ángeles, Azteca América y La Opinión.

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