2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

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Group play is over and it’s knockout time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The round of 32 is set, with tournament co-host Canada kicking things off Sunday when it faces South Africa at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup knockout stage matches being played Sunday, Monday and Tuesday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).

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Sunday’s round of 32 match

Canada vs. South Africa

Canada’s Alphonso Davies warms up before a World Cup match against Qatar on June 18. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Time: Noon

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Both teams are making their first appearances in a World Cup knockout round, Canada (1-1-1) after losing its group-play final to Switzerland and South Africa (1-1-1) after upsetting South Korea. Canada, the first World Cup host to play a game outside its borders, could get a boost if Alphonso Davies, its best player, can play after missing the team’s first three games. South Africa scored just one goal of its own in the group stage; Canada got six in one game alone.

Monday’s round of 32 matches

Brazil vs. Japan

Brazil’s Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring against Haiti at the World Cup on June 19. (Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Brazil won Group C, posting consecutive 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland to close out the first round and run goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s shutout streak to 249 minutes. Vinícius Júnior, with four goals, and Matheus Cunha, with three, have accounted for all of Brazil’s scoring. Brazil hasn’t been eliminated in the first knockout stage of a World Cup since 1990. Japan has received goals from five players in an unbeaten run through Group F, where it finished second to the Netherlands. Japan has not won a World Cup knockout-round game in four tries.

Germany vs. Paraguay

Germany’s Kai Havertz reacts during a match against Curaçao at the World Cup on June 14. (Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images)

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Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Germany scored 10 goals in the group stage, but the four-time tournament champions lost to Ecuador and had to rely on a tiebreaker to win the group over the Ivory Coast. Deniz Undav, with three goals, and Kai Havertz, with two, are the only Germans who have scored more than once. Paraguay gutted out a scoreless draw with Australia in its final game to finish third in Group D and squeeze into the round of 32. It has just two goals in the tournament, but it is coming off back-to-back shutouts.

Netherlands vs. Morocco

Brian Brobbey celebrates after scoring for the Netherlands in a win over Sweden at the World Cup on June 20. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Where: BBVA Stadium, Guadalupe, Mexico

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Morocco, a semifinalist four years ago, did not lose in the group stage but finished second to Brazil on goal differential, setting up this challenging matchup with the Netherlands. Morocco is ranked sixth in the world by FIFA, one spot ahead of the Dutch, who matched Germany with a tournament-high 10 goals in the first round. The Netherlands haven’t lost a first-round knockout game since 2006. Brian Brobbey has three goals for the Dutch while Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville have two apiece. Ismael Saibari has scored in each of Morocco’s three games.

Tuesday’s round of 32 matches

Ivory Coast vs. Norway

Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Senegal at the World Cup on June 22. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Norway rested many of its regulars in its group-play finale, a 4-1 loss to France, to settle for second in Group I. Erling Haaland, playing in his first World Cup, had braces in Norway’s first two games. Ivory Coast finished second to Germany on a tiebreaker but advanced to the knockout stages for the first time. Villarreal’s Nicolas Pépé has two of the team’s four goals.

France vs. Sweden

France’s Kylian Mbappé points during a win over Norway at the World Cup on June 26. (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

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Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Unbeaten France, which has played in the last two World Cup finals, has designs on returning after dominating its group, winning two of its three games by three goals. Kylian Mbappé had braces in the first two games and is tied with Ousmane Dembélé for the team scoring lead for four goals. Sweden finished third in Group F, winning its first game by four goals and losing its second by the same margin. Sweden’s seven goals allowed matches Norway and Algeria for most by a round-of-32 qualifier.

Mexico vs. Ecuador

Mexico’s Luis Romo gestures during a win over Czechia at the World Cup on June 24. (Lars Baron / Getty Images)

Where: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Mexico hasn’t won a knockout-stage match since 1986, the last time the tournament was played in Mexico. El Tri didn’t allow a goal in winning its group easily. Colombian-born Julián Quiñones leads the team with two goals. Ecuador beat Germany 2-1 in its final group-play match to squeeze into the knockout stages for just the second time, advancing as a third-place team. It was shut out in its first two matches.