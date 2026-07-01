2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Group play is over and it’s knockout time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The round of 32 is in progress, with several teams already moving on the round of 16, including tournament co-hosts Canada and Mexico. The U.S. will be looking to do the same when it faces Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup knockout stage matches being played Wednesday, Thursday and Friday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).

Advertisement

Wednesday’s round of 32 matches

England vs. DR Congo

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates with teammates after scoring against Panama on June 27. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: England was unbeaten in group play, but it looked sluggish, failing to score in a goalless draw with Ghana then needing two second-half scores to beat Panama. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have combined for five of England’s six goals while Jordan Pickford hasn’t given up a goal since the opening half of the first game. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, made it out of the group stage for the first time ever by beating Uzbekistan with three second-half goals.

Belgium vs. Senegal

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring against New Zealand on June 26. (Abbie Parr / Ap Photo/abbie Parr)

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Unbeaten Belgium didn’t score a goal of its own until routing New Zealand 5-1 in its group-play finale. That allowed it to finish atop of its group and advance to the knockout stages, something it failed to do four years ago. Senegal started with consecutive losses, but routed Iraq 5-0, giving it the best goal differential of all third-place teams and allowing it to advance.

U.S. vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic shoots during a loss to Turkey at the World Cup on June 25. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: The U.S. won its group, winning twice in the first round for the first time since 1930. But it has won just once beyond the group stage in its history and hasn’t beaten a European team in 12 tries dating to November 2022. Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Qatar in its group-stage finale to advance to the knockout rounds for the first time. Ermin Mahmic has two of the team’s five goals.

Thursday’s round of 32 matches

Spain vs. Austria

Austria’s Marko Arnautovic celebrates after a goal against Algeria on June 27 at the World Cup. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Time: Noon

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Spain did not allow a goal in the group stage with keeper Unai Simón making just four saves in the three shutouts. But No. 3 Spain has struggled offensively; leave out its 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia and it scored just once. Austria needed a goal deep in stoppage time to draw Algeria and finish second in its group, advancing to the second round for the first time since 1982. Marko Arnautovic has two of the team’s six goals.

Portugal vs. Croatia

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo attempts an overhead kick against Colombia at the World Cup on June 27. (Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)

Where: BMO Field, Toronto

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Call this the Geritol Cup. Unbeaten Portugal finished second in its group with Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, becoming the second-oldest male to score in a World Cup and the only man to score in six consecutive tournaments while Croatia saw Luka Modric become the oldest player in history to record a World Cup assist. Croatia has reached the semifinals of the last two tournaments, but its golden generation is aging. Portugal, a quarterfinalist in 2022, is hoping to give Ronaldo the one title he’s missing.

Switzerland vs. Algeria

Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi heads the ball against Canada at the World Cup on June 24. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Where: BC Place, Vancouver

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

The buzz: Unbeaten Switzerland held off Canada in its last game to win its group for the first time since 2006. The Swiss have not won a knockout-round game since 1954. Midfielder Johan Manzambi, the team’s youngest player at 20, has three of Switzerland’s seven goals. Algeria drew Austria in its group-play final to advance as a third-place team. Riyad Mahrez, 35, had a brace in that game and leads Algeria with two goals.

Friday’s round of 32 matches

Australia vs. Egypt

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against New Zealand at the World Cup on June 21. (Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Australia finished second to the U.S. in its group but stumbled into the round of 32, going 195 minutes without a goal. It’s the first time since 1974 Australia has gone scoreless in consecutive World Cup games. The Socceroos are playing in the knockout stage for the third time in 20 years but have yet to win an elimination game. Unbeaten Egypt also finished second in its group, on a goal-differential tiebreaker. Its five goals have come from five different players. The Pharaohs, Africa’s oldest national team, will be playing in the second round of the World Cup for the first time.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, left, and Jordan’s Noussair Mazraoui battle for the ball at the World Cup on June 27. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: The last World Cup loss for Argentina came in its 2022 opener, making its nine-game unbeaten run the longest under one coach since 1986, the year it won its second championship. Speaking of streaks, when Lionel Messi came off the bench to score in the group finale, it gave him goals in a record seven consecutive World Cup games. He is tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race, having scored six of Argentina’s eight goals. Unbeaten Cape Verde is playing in the World Cup for the first time, advancing to the knockout stages behind three straight draws, two of them clean sheets by Vozinha, the team’s 40-year-old keeper. It is the first debutant to go unbeaten in the group stage since Senegal in 2002. The smallest country ever to advance out of World Cup group play, Cape Verde had just seven shots on target in the group stage, according to FIFA.

Colombia vs. Ghana

Colombia’s Gustavo Puerta reacts during a match against Portugal at the World Cup on June 27. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Unbeaten Colombia won its group but scored just once in its final two games. It’s 59 shots are tied for third in the tournament but just four of those found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, on the other hand, has been called on to make just five saves. Ghana is back in the knockout stages for the first time since 2010, advancing as a third-place team.