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World Cup 2026

U.S. soccer cannot appeal Folarin Balogun’s World Cup red card suspension

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun steps on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic's foot and received a red card.
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun steps on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic’s foot and received a red card during a World Cup match on Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Iliana Limon Romero.
By Iliana Limón Romero and Kevin Baxter
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SANTA CLARA — The U.S. cannot appeal Folarin Balogun’s red card and ensuing suspension from the Americans’ round of 16 match against Belgium, U.S. soccer officials confirmed.

FIFA rules governing the 2026 World Cup, first cited by The Athletic, state that “a sending-off automatically incurs suspension from the subsequent match. The FIFA judicial bodies may impose additional match suspensions and other disciplinary measures.”

The only instance in which the U.S. could appeal is if FIFA’s disciplinary committee decides to suspend Balogun for more than one game after reviewing the incident.

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Broadcast commentators and fans immediately questioned the decision after Balogun was shown a red card during the U.S. win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium.

Balogun crashed into Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemović and Balogun’s foot landed on top Muharemović’s foot during a physical match. Muharemović hit the pitch, howling in pain and was treated on the field. The referee used the Video Assistant Referee to review the play and determined it merited a red card.

U.S. fans accustomed to appeals in the NBA and NFL suggested that an appeal include video of Lionel Messi receiving no discipline for stepping on an opponent’s calf earlier in the tournament.

The red card on the field, however, remains the final word barring any extra games added to Balogun’s suspension.

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Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times assistant managing editor for Sports. The El Paso native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel, where she contributed to the paper’s Pulitzer finalist coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and hockey for the Los Angeles Times. He has covered eight World Cups, six Olympic Games, seven World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

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