2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

It’s knockout time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The round of 32 is nearly complete, with several teams already set to play in the round of 16, including tournament co-hosts U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup knockout stage matches being played Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).

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Friday’s round of 32 matches

Australia vs. Egypt

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against New Zealand on June 21. (Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Australia finished second to the U.S. in its group but stumbled into the round of 32, going 195 minutes without a goal. It’s the first time since 1974 that Australia has gone scoreless in consecutive World Cup games. The Socceroos are playing in the knockout stage for the third time in 20 years but have yet to win an elimination game. Unbeaten Egypt also finished second in its group, on a goal-differential tiebreaker. Its five goals have come from five players. The Pharaohs, Africa’s oldest national team, will be playing in the second round for the first time.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, left, and Jordan’s Noussair Mazraoui battle for the ball on June 27. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: The last World Cup loss for Argentina came in its 2022 opener, making its nine-game unbeaten run the longest under one coach since 1986, the year it won its second championship. Speaking of streaks, when Lionel Messi came off the bench to score in the group finale, it gave him goals in a record seven consecutive World Cup games. He is tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race, having scored six of Argentina’s eight goals. Unbeaten Cape Verde is playing in the World Cup for the first time, advancing to the knockout stages behind three straight draws, two of them clean sheets by Vozinha, the team’s 40-year-old keeper. It is the first debutant to go unbeaten in the group stage since Senegal in 2002. The smallest country ever to advance out of World Cup group play, Cape Verde had just seven shots on target in the group stage.

Colombia vs. Ghana

Colombia’s Gustavo Puerta reacts during a match against Portugal on June 27. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

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Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Unbeaten Colombia won its group but scored just once in its final two games. It’s 59 shots tied for third in the group stage, but just four of those found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, on the other hand, has been called on to make just four saves. Ghana is back in the knockout stages for the first time since 2010, advancing as a third-place team.

Saturday’s round of 16 matches

Canada vs. Morocco

Canada’s Alphonso Davies plays against South Africa on June 28. (Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Canada, the first World Cup host to play outside its borders, eliminated South Africa on a stoppage-time goal from LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio at SoFi Stadium in the team’s first-ever elimination game. Playing again in the U.S., Canada could be even stronger and more confident with Alphonso Davies back from injury. Morocco, one of nine African teams to reach the knockout stages, got a stoppage-time goal from defender Issa Diop to send its round-of-32 game with the Netherlands to penalty kicks, then got a big save from keeper Yassine Bounou to knock off another major European power. Four years ago, Morocco eliminated Spain on penalties.

Paraguay vs. France

France’s Kylian Mbappé scores against Sweden on June 30. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Paraguay, the third-place team from Group D, was dominated by Germany everywhere but on the scoreboard, stunning the four-time champion on penalties in the upset of the tournament. Germany had the ball 76% of the time and outshot Paraguay 21-7, but Paraguayan keeper Orlando Gill was phenomenal, especially in the shootout. France has been the dominant team of this World Cup, winning all four of its games while outsourcing opponents 13-2. Captain Kylian Mbappé has six of those goals.

Sunday’s round of 16 matches

Brazil vs. Norway

Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates after a win over the Ivory Coast on June 30. (Jessica Tobias / Associated Press)

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Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Brazil rallied from a halftime deficit to eliminate Japan, 2-1, on a stoppage-time goal from second-half substitute Gabriel Martinelli. That kept alive a couple of streaks: Brazil has made it to the round of 16 in every World Cup since 1966, while Japan has yet to win an elimination game. Norway, playing in the tournament for the first time since Erling Haaland was born, has gotten five goals from its captain, including the winner in the 86th minute of his team’s round-of-32 victory over Ivory Coast, Norway’s first-ever win in the knockout rounds.

Mexico vs. England

England’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on July 1. (Megan Briggs / Getty Images)

Where: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Mexico rode a pair of first-half goals to a 2-0 win over Ecuador, its first victory in the knockout stages since 1986, the last time the World Cup was played in Mexico. El Tri is averaging two goals a game and has yet to concede one. A win here, in the smoggy and thin air of Azteca, would send Mexico to the quarterfinals, again for the first time since 1986. England, meanwhile, needed two goals from Harry Kane in the last 15 minutes to get past the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kane has scored five of England’s eight goals.