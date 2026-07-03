Diogo Jota honored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal after World Cup win a year after his death

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Diogo Jota was with Portugal in spirit on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his death.

After the team’s dramatic 2-1 win over Croatia on Thursday in a World Cup knockout game, Portugal’s players posed for a group photo in the middle of the field at Toronto Stadium. Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo stood front and center, looking serious amid many beaming teammates and holding up a red No. 21 jersey in Jota’s honor.

Ronaldo then put on the shirt and became emotional as he slowly walked across the field acknowledging the cheers from the crowd.

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Cristiano Ronaldo puts on a Diogo Jota shirt to honor his late Portugal teammate ❤️



Jota passed away nearly a year ago, on July 3, 2025 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/7nOWviCRzv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 3, 2026

“It’s a special day, for our Jota, who is up there illuminating us,” Ronaldo later told Portugal’s Sport TV. “We know he’s present with us and it only made sense to win today to honor him in the best way.”

Ronaldo posted the team photo on X and wrote: “We won for ourselves, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!! LET’S GO!!!!”

The 41-year-old superstar tied the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick in the 68th minute, and teammate Goncalo Ramos headed in the eventual game-winner during stoppage time More drama was to follow, however, as an apparent Croatian goal disallowed for offside just before the final whistle.

Soccer Portugal narrowly defeats Croatia, setting up showdown with Spain TORONTO — Goncalo Ramos headed in the stoppage-time winner as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a wild finish that also included a Croatian goal disallowed for offside just before the final whistle in a World Cup round of 32 match on Thursday night.

After the intense finish, Ramos spoke of his late teammate.

“We think about him every day,” Ramos told Fox Sports of Jota. “It’s even more special to win this game in this day. And he gives us strength every day and for every game.”

Jota’s image was shown on the big screen during the playing of Portugal’s national anthem before the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with Portugal teammate Diogo Jota during a Euro 2020 qualifying match in Luxembourg in November 2019. (Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

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Some Portugal fans rose to their feet during the 21st minute (in honor of Jota’s jersey number), unveiling a banner featuring the beloved player’s image and releasing balloons that featured his jersey number.

Just after midnight July 3, 2025, Jota and his brother, André Silva, died in a single-car crash, near Zamora, Spain. Jota was 28, and Silva was 25. A player known as a clinical finisher, Jota played nearly 50 games for Portugal. He made the 2022 World Cup squad but was unable to play because of injury.

Jota also played for Liverpool FC, scoring 65 goals in 182 games for the Reds. On Wednesday, the team unveiled a memorial dedicated to “Jota and Silva at its Anfield Stadium. The monument, designed by sculptor Emma Rodgers, is named “Forever 20,” in honor of Jota’s Liverpool jersey number.

“Today, as every day, we remember Diogo Jota and André Silva, who tragically passed away one year ago,” the team wrote Friday on X. “Through immeasurable loss and incalculable pain, the impact they made and the legacies they left behind — not only within the footballing world, but in the hearts and minds of so many around the world — has shone through over the last 12 months.

“All of our love, support, thoughts and prayers continue to be with Diogo and André’s families, friends and all those whose lives were touched by them. Forever in our hearts, forever our number 20.”