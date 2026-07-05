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World Cup 2026

Folarin Balogun eligible to play in World Cup round of 16 after red card is suspended

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun controls the ball during a World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter
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SEATTLE — Folarin Balogun will be able to play for the U.S. in Monday’s World Cup elimination game with Belgium after FIFA rescinded the one-game suspension it handed down when Balogun drew a red card in the second half of the team’s round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina last week.

In a statement released Sunday morning FIFA said “In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

Balogun leads the U.S. with three goals in as many games. He is the first American to score three times in a World Cup since 1930.

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Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli (22) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal.

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Balogun got the red card after colliding with Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic 16 minutes into the second half. when the Bosnian defender planted his right leg below Balogun’s right foot, the American inadvertently stomped on his right ankle, twisting it awkwardly.

Both players went down and referee Rafael Claus did not signal a foul or pull a card. But after the video assistant referee urged him to watch a replay, Claus walked away from the monitor and flashed the red card.

After the game Balogun shook Claus’ hand on the pitch. And on Friday, in his first public comments, he spoke respectfully of the decision to give him a red card.

U.S. Soccer also released a statement Sunday.

“We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow,” the statement said. ”Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

A U.S. Soccer spokesman said the team was informed of FIFA’s decision Sunday morning and Balogun was told the suspension had been lifted during a team meeting,

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun is surrounded by teammates after scoring during a World Cup match against Paraguay.

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Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and hockey for the Los Angeles Times. He has covered eight World Cups, six Olympic Games, seven World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

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