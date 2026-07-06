Will Folarin Balogun play? Belgium protest triggers FIFA appeal hearing on game day

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FIFA’s decision to hold in abeyance the one-game suspension given to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun is drawing harsh criticism from the soccer world, with UEFA, the governing body for the sport in Europe, saying the decision has “crossed the red line” while Belgium’s national soccer federation is pursing a formal appeal.

Belgium is scheduled to play Balogun and the U.S. on Monday in Seattle in a World Cup elimination game. The Belgium federation said FIFA has appointed a judge to heal its appeal of the decision to make eligible to play in that match.

Balogun was given a red card and expelled from last Wednesday’s round of 16 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina from a dangerous tackle. A red card also disqualifies a player for his team’s next match but FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced Sunday morning that “in line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

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It was just the second time in tournament history – and the first time since 1962 – that FIFA has allowed a player given a red card to play in his team’s next match. Thirteen red cards have been issued in this summer’s World Cup and Balolgun is the only recipient who has been cleared to play.

“Football, like any other sport, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition,” UEFA said in a news release. “Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not.

“A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension.”

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UEFA went on to “express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

The Royal Belgium Football Association, meanwhile, said it has been told FIFA considered its letter requesting a copy of the disciplinary committee’s ruling to be a formal appeal and has appointed a judge to hear its case. But, the federation continued, it was given only a few hours to complete its appear and no further information was provided by FIFA.

“To be clear, as of this moment, the RBFA has still not received any decision or any explanation from FIFA regarding this matter. It therefore has no alternative but to challenge the player’s eligibility for the upcoming match,” the Royal Belgium Football Asson. rote in a statement “Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply saddened by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defence of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole.”