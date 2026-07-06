2026 World Cup knockout round TV schedule, game previews and results

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The round of 16 is in full swing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with tournament co-hosts Canada and Mexico already eliminated.

The United States will face Belgium on Monday as it looks to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup round-of-16 matches being played Monday and Tuesday across the U.S., Mexico and Canada (all times Pacific).

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Monday’s round of 16 matches

Portugal vs. Spain

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Croatia on July 2. (Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: Noon PDT

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Spain’s win over Austria in the round of 32 was its first in a World Cup knockout game since 2010, when it won the title. After opening with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde, the reigning European champions have scored eight goals in the past three games, with Mikel Oyarzabal notching a pair of braces. More impressively, Spain has not conceded a goal. Portugal got a stoppage-time goal from Goncalo Ramos and a friendly VAR decision to hold off Croatia. Cristiano Ronaldo, whose trophy case lacks just one prize — a World Cup — scored on a penalty in that game and has three goals in the tournament.

U.S. vs. Belgium

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic recognizes the fans after a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup round of 16 match on July 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: These teams met in the round of 16 in Brazil in 2014 with Belgium winning in extra time despite American Tim Howard make a tournament-record 16 saves. Belgium’s lineup that day included goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielders Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku. All four are still on the team. The U.S. squad is different in ways that go far beyond the roster. Its three wins and 10 goals are the most ever by an American team in the World Cup. And its round-of-32 win was its second ever in a World Cup elimination game. Beating Belgium would send the U.S. to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. FIFA’s decision to rescind Folarin Balogun’s one-game suspension for the red card he received against Bosnia-Herzegovina strengthens U.S. chances for advancing.

Tuesday’s round of 16 matches

Argentina vs. Egypt

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Cape Verde at the World Cup on June 3. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

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Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Time: 9 a.m. PDT

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: Cape Verde, the No. 67 team in the world, pushed top-ranked Argentina, the defending World Cup champion, to the limit in the round of 32 before Diney Borges deflected in a corner kick for an own goal with nine minutes left in extra time. Lionel Messi opened the scoring with his 20th World Cup goal. It was his seventh goal in four games. Egypt made its way to the round of 16 by beating Australia on penalties. Egypt, the oldest African national team, had never won a World Cup game before this year. It’s unbeaten in this tournament and two of the four goals it gave up were own goals.

Switzerland vs. Colombia

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas catches the ball during a win over Ghana at the World Cup on July 3. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Where: BC Place, Vancouver

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox, Telemundo

The buzz: The Swiss have made the round of 16 in four straight World Cups but have gone no further since 1954, when they reached the quarterfinals. Their 2-0 win over Algeria in the round of 32 was their third victory in this tournament, the most the Swiss have ever won in a single World Cup. Colombia earned its passage into the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over stubborn Ghana. Colombia’s 79 shots ranked second in the tournament through the first two rounds and its 28 shots on target was tied for third, but only five of those shots found the back of the net. On the other end of the field, keeper Camilo Vargas has three straight clean sheets and a 390-minute scoreless streak.