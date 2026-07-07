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Mirjam Swanson
Soccer

Trump’s World Cup meddling only made matters worse for rattled U.S. squad

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese sits on the field after a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup.
U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese sits on the field after a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday in Seattle.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times columnist Mirjam Swanson
By Mirjam Swanson
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  • President Trump’s intervention to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card didn’t help the U.S. men’s soccer team in a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup.
  • Shaken and error-prone, the U.S. loss ended a promising run by exposing how far it remains separated from soccer’s elite.
  • U.S. players and coaches didn’t blame politics or off-field distractions for their lackluster performance against Belgium.

SEATTLE — Is everybody happy now? You good, Mr. President?

Put our boys in a blender, President Trump did, with those phone calls to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Messed with their mojo by politicking to get American striker Folarin Balogun’s red card rescinded.

We’ll have to check VAR, but it might be the first time Trump succeeded at having a decision overturned.

Probably because this time what he sought to overturn — discipline stemming from Balogun’s accidental contact in the United States’ victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina — actually was unjust. Balogun should not have received a red card.

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The problem is, having our President butt in here was a joke. Unfunny and out of bounds, offsides, an own goal — all of the things.

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 06, 2026: United States of America midfielder Malik Tillman.

Soccer

U.S. hopes of a historic World Cup run on home soil shattered in loss to Belgium

After three weeks of goals, wins and buzz, the U.S. saw its dreams of a long World Cup run on home soil unmercifully crushed in a 4-1 loss to Belgium.

It put the U.S. team at the center of a geopolitical maelstrom, which is exactly what they did not need in the hours before the biggest match of their lives and the biggest match in the history of the U.S. men’s soccer program.

Some 40 or 50 million viewers were expected to tune in; how many of them watched for the first time? And what sort of impression did Monday’s 4-1 blunder-filled meltdown against Belgium make? That we stink at soccer — still?

If you were one of them, please, believe your soccer-fan friends when they tell you the Americans played much better in previous matches.

But so much for a magical run. On their home turf, the Americans pulled up lame before the finish line (aka, for the U.S. team’s purposes, its first quarterfinals since 2002).

To their credit, after the debacle, members of the U.S. team didn’t complain about anything being rigged. They didn’t use the distraction as an excuse. And they didn’t point fingers at anyone — anyone at all.

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U.S. striker Folarin Balogun (20) walks to the locker room at halftime against Belgium in the World Cup.
U.S. striker Folarin Balogun (20) walks to the locker room at halftime against Belgium in the World Cup on Monday at Lumen Field in Seattle.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“We’re playing on home soil,” defender Chris Richards said. “So the only pressure we put on ourselves is to perform for our country, and ultimately didn’t feel the way we wanted to today. But I don’t think the antics of the last 24 hours had anything to do with it.”

No, they said the “debate,” or “outside noise” or “political manipulation” — as Tim Ream, Alex Freeman and coach Mauricio Pochettino described what others are calling “Balogate” — were not to blame for the gut-punch that answered the question: Why not us?

Because the U.S. is not yet good enough to beat the world’s great teams. Especially not when their pregame preparation includes having to try to block out an international uproar.

To have any hope against the Belgians in the round of 16 — a matchup between FIFA’s Nos. 9- and 17-ranked sides — the Americans needed to be going full-tilt, to be focused and ferocious and probably also a little bit lucky.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office while marking the first day of trading for "Trump Accounts" at the White House on July 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The accounts are a $1,000 government seed deposit for children born between 2025 and 2028, with family and employer contributions capped at $5,000 annually and restricted to low-cost U.S. equity index funds. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Politics

FIFA’s reversal of red card after Trump phone call prompts international uproar

Trump frequently pushes the boundaries of long-standing norms. He also has a history of using phone calls to pressure officials to reach an outcome he wants.

Instead, they looked shook, rattled. And they got rolled.

They were the worst version of themselves at the worst time, which was so weird from a team that had been on its front foot from the first whistle against Paraguay.

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Not Monday. Against Belgium, they were on their heels from the outset. Heavy touches, slow afoot, playing like they had the weight of the World Cup on their shoulders.

And all that White House maddening meddling — for what?

Balogun started and played most of the match, but it could just as well have been reserve striker Ricardo Pepi. Or you or me, Balogun was that ineffective.

His play of the day came postmatch, when he approached Belgian coach Rudi Garcia and the two had a respectful exchange. A real diplomat, that Brooklyn-born, Britain-raised American by birthright.

This loss was a real team effort, of course. Christian Pulisic came off in the 59th minute after twisting his right ankle — leaving this World Cup without a goal in the four matches he appeared.

Matt Freese, the Harvard-educated starting goalkeeper, had a brain cramp of epic proportions when he stepped outside of the box and failed to corral a ball. Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere kicked it loose and set up Hans Vanaken, whose shot traveled behind Ream for an easy score that made it 3-1 in the 57th minute.

There was a lot of poor decision-making with this match, on and off the pitch.

In the end, Trump’s appeal to Infantino did more harm than good. But what if some good could come from it?

Hey, FIFA, what about giving teams a process to appeal cards, like our American athletes in the NBA, NFL and MLB have?

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Offering a suggestion box wouldn’t be opening Pandora’s box, not if it were a transparent and regular part of the game that would, hopefully, offer increasingly fair outcomes in a tournament where every match is so monumental — as our President recognized, much too enthusiastically.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino waves to the crown after a 4-1 loss to Belgium at the World Cup on Monday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Mirjam Swanson

Mirjam Swanson is a sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked for the Southern California News Group, as a sports columnist and an NBA and WNBA beat writer. A Southern California native, she earned the distinction of a top 10 APSE honor for columns in 2023. At prior stops, she covered golf, action sports, city government, education and the occasional unexpected bear visit.

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