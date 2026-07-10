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World Cup 2026

Mikel Merino lifts Spain over Belgium, setting up World Cup showdown with France

Spain midfielder Rodri, left, and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball.
Spain midfielder Rodri, left, and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during Spain’s 2-1 win in the World Cup quarterfinals at SoFi Stadium on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter
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  • Spain edged Belgium 2-1 at a packed SoFi Stadium, riding Mikel Merino’s 88th-minute winner to extend its 36-match unbeaten run and secure a World Cup semifinal matchup with France.
  • Merino scored on a rebound given up by Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who entered the game after an injury to Thibaut Courtois.
  • The result sends reigning European champion Spain to its first World Cup semifinal since its 2010 title run.

Belgium became the first team to beat Spanish goalie Unai Simón on Friday. But they couldn’t beat his team, with second-half substitute Mikel Merino scoring in the 88th minute to lift Spain to a 2-1 victory in a World Cup quarterfinal before a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium.

The win, which extended Spain’s unbeaten streak to 36 games, sends the team on to Tuesday’s semifinal with France in Arlington, Texas. For Belgium, its first loss in 19 games ended its tournament.

The turning point came not on the pitch but on the Belgium bench, where coach Luis de la Fuente sent backup goalkeeper Senne Lammens on for an injured Thibaut Courtois in the 71st minute.

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A worker maintains the pitch before the World Cup match between Spain and Austria at SoFi Stadium on July 2.

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The dropoff in talent wasn’t great — Lammens started 32 times for Manchester United this season — but the difference in experience was. Courtois was playing in his 21st World Cup game, second-most all time, and had been brilliant up to then against Spain, making four saves.

But just before the second-half hydration break, he dropped to the turf with a thigh injury that required attention from trainers. He tried to continue, but moments later De la Fuente made the change, with Courtois walking to the bench in tears.

Lammens stopped the first shot he faced, a low shot from close range by Pau Cubarsí in the 88th minute, but he pushed the rebound right at Merino, who had come on less than two minutes earlier. His tap-in was his second winning goal in as many games for Spain.

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The goal overcame a score from Belgium’s Charles De Keterlaere, who became the first player to score on Spain in this World Cup when he beat Simón with a spectacular goal late in the first half.

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino scores off a header in front of Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
Spain midfielder Mikel Merino scores off a header in front of Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens during the second half of Spain’s 2-1 quarterfinal win in the World Cup quarterfinals Friday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Not only has Spain given up the fewest goals in this tournament, it has given up the fewest shots as well. Before De Keterlaere, no one had come close to scoring against Simón since the final group-play game — of the last World Cup.

But if La Roja, ranked third in the world by FIFA, had been an immovable object in this World Cup, Belgium had been an unstoppable force, scoring 12 times in its previous three games. Entering the quarterfinals, only France and Argentina had scored more often.

And no team had taken more shots than Belgium’s 107.

Spain struck first Friday, with Fabián Ruiz giving Simón a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the tournament in the 30th minute. The sequence started with Pedro Porro sending a cross into the box for Dani Olmo, whose shot was parried away by Courtois. But Ruiz pounced on the rebound and deflected a shot past defender Timothy Castagne and into the back of the net.

U.S. defender Tim Ream, midfielder Malik Tillman and forward Folarin Balogun reacted after Belgium scored.

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De Keterlaere matched that 11 minutes later, shielding Cubarsí with his body and one-hopping a Castagne cross past a flat-footed Simón for his third goal in two games, one Courtois reacted to by charging out of the his penalty area toward the Belgian bench, waving his gloved fists in celebration.

Spain, the reigning European champion, last advanced beyond the round of 16 at the World Cup in 2010, when it allowed just two goals en route to its only title. Belgium, ranked eighth in the world, was playing in the quarterfinals for the third time in four World Cups.

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Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and hockey for the Los Angeles Times. He has covered eight World Cups, six Olympic Games, seven World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

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