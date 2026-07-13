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World Cup 2026

World Cup semifinals schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch

Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a win over Switzerland.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi controls the ball during a win over Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Argentina plays England in the semifinals on Wednesday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals are set to start, with France taking on Spain and defending champion Argentina facing England.

World Cup co-hosts U.S., Canada and Mexico will be watching from the sideline after being eliminated in the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two World Cup matches being played Tuesday and Wednesday (all times Pacific).

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Tuesday’s semifinal

France vs. Spain

France star Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a World Cup quarterfinal win over Morocco on July 9.
(Lars Baron / Getty Images)

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Time: Noon
TV: Fox, Telemundo | Streaming: Fox One, Peacock

The buzz: This game would be far better suited as a final than a semifinal. Both are unbeaten — in fact, Spain is unbeaten in its last 36 games, one shy of the all-time record. For France, a win would put it in the final for a third straight World Cup while Spain is hoping to get back for the first time since 2010, when it won its only title. The teams got here in different ways. Spain has walked a razor’s edge, giving up just a single goal in the tournament and winning its last two games on late goals from substitute Mikel Merino. France has bludgeoned the opposition, scoring 16 goals while conceding just two. Kylian Mbappé has scored eight times and has 20 goals in 20 World Cup games, leaving him one back of Lionel Messi’s all-time record. It seems unjust that one of these teams will finish its World Cup in the third-place game.

Wednesday’s semifinal

England vs. Argentina

England's Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Morgan Rogers celebrate against Norway.
England’s (from left to right) Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Morgan Rogers celebrate after defeating Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Time: Noon
TV: Fox, Telemundo | Streaming: Fox One, Peacock

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The buzz: Both teams are unbeaten and each survived scares in the quarterfinals, with England outlasting Norway in extra time in brutal weather in Miami and Argentina beating Switzerland in extra time in Kansas City. Jude Bellingham had a brace in each of England’s last two games to match teammate Harry Kane’s six goals in the tournament. Bellingham is the first player to score at least two goals in consecutive World Cup knockout matches since Diego Maradona in 1986. Argentina, the reigning champion, is unbeaten in its last 12 World Cup games, but four of its last six knockout-stage games have gone to extra time or penalties. Argentina has gotten eight goals and two assists from Messi in this World Cup.

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Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and hockey for the Los Angeles Times. He has covered eight World Cups, six Olympic Games, seven World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

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