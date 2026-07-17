Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga lead LAFC to El Tráfico victory over Galaxy

LAFC forward Son Heung-min controls the ball during a 3-0 win over the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday night.

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Son Heung-min scored his first goal of the season, Denis Bouanga continued his scoring streak in El Tráfico, and LAFC beat the Galaxy 3-0 on Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park following an international break for the World Cup.

LAFC (8-5-3) evened the all-time series with the Galaxy at 10-10-7. The Galaxy (5-6-5) entered unbeaten in their last three meetings with LAFC.

Mark Delgado, who played for the Galaxy from 2022-24, opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Delgado’s initial header was blocked but it came right back to him for a shot past goalkeeper Novak Micovic.

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Bouanga made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time on a penalty kick that Micovic got a hand on. Bouanga has scored 11 goals in 10 matches against the Galaxy across all competitions and has scored in the last seven meetings, the longest streak in the rivalry’s history.

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga does a flip after scoring on a penalty kick against the Galaxy in the first half Friday. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Son scored in the 57th after getting a pass back from Delgado.

Up next for LAFC: Hosts Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Up next for the Galaxy: Host St. Louis on Wednesday.