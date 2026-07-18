World Cup appears to have dodged worse wildfire smoke thanks to rain

Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the Statue of Liberty and parts of New York on Thursday. Rain helped clear the heaviest smoke from the area ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday.

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Showers and thunderstorms triggered a flash flood warning for Manhattan and northeastern New Jersey on Saturday, but the rain also helped blow out the smoke from Canadian wildfires that had choked the tristate area for days and threatened to disrupt Sunday’s World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

Concerns about hazardous air quality led the White House and FIFA to hold informal discussions Friday over the possibility of moving the game, with the most likely venue being Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Soccer Most dangerous World Cup ever? Climate change poses growing risks for players FIFA is well aware that extreme heat and humidity could affect the 2026 World Cup, and that’s why this might be the final World Cup to be played in the summer.

On Friday, before the storms, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in East Rutherford was around 160, which was considered unhealthful. But that was down from a “very unhealthful” reading of 245 on Thursday.

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By 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday, that level had dropped further, to 89, posing only a moderate health concern for a very small number of people. That number was expected to continue falling into the early hours of Sunday, and the level at kickoff was projected to be 66, although forecasters warned that shifting winds could bring smoke back into the area, causing temporary spikes in the AQI.