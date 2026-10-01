Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal in question after star player leaves camp. Here’s how we got here

Cristiano Ronaldo walked out on Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday, giving no indication on if or when he might return to the national team.

The move came days after Ronaldo watched from the bench as Portugal defeated Norway 2-1, with his replacement, Gonçalo Ramos, scoring the game-winning goal. And it came hours after Portugal coach Jorge Jesus announced that Ronaldo would not start the next day’s game against Denmark.

Here’s what we know.