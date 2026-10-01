Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal in question after star player leaves camp. Here’s how we got here

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Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.