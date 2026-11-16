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Soccer

U.S. women’s soccer to open 2027 against Panama in Carson

U.S. forward Trinity Rodman controls the ball during a 2026 SheBelieves Cup match against Canada in March.
(Kirk Irwin / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff Writer Follow
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The women’s national soccer team will kick off 2027 at Dignity Health Sports Park, facing Panama in a Jan. 12 friendly the Americans hope will mark their first step toward next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

The U.S. can qualify for that tournament by beating El Salvador in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship next week in suburban Dallas.

The U.S. held last winter’s January training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park, then beat Paraguay 6-0 in its first game of 2026 — and its first game in Carson in nearly two years. That match was the 22nd the team has played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the site of more USWNT matches than any venue in the world.

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WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 10: Emma Hayes, Head Coach of United States.

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The U.S. is 20-1-1 all time in Carson.

Panama will also be playing in the CONCACAF W Championship, where it will be trying to qualify for a second straight World Cup. The Central Americans were eliminated in group play in Australia/New Zealand in 2023.

Presale tickets for the January friendly will be available starting Wednesday, with the public sale beginning Friday.

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Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and hockey for the Los Angeles Times. He has covered eight World Cups, six Olympic Games, seven World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

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