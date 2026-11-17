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When Mauricio Pochettino signed a four-year contract extension to coach the men’s national soccer team through the next World Cup, he spoke of making “the program even stronger” and having “a lasting impact on the sport” in the U.S.

Turns out that impact only lasted three months, with Pochettino begging out of his $24-million contract last week to return to the English Premier League as Manchester United’s new manager. He and his staff will coach their last game with the U.S. on Tuesday night, facing Haiti in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in Cincinnati.

Pochettino choked up in his goodbye news conference.

“I’m talking with my heart,” he said, fighting back tears.

But we thought he was talking with his heart — and his head — in August, when he agreed to continue the project he started in last summer’s World Cup, where he guided the U.S. to a record three wins and 11 goals before being bounced in the Round of 16.

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“It’s difficult to talk now. I’m a very emotional guy,” he continued in announcing his departure. “It’s a very sad decision. It was the most difficult decision of my career.”

And it’s one that leaves U.S. Soccer with a difficult decision of its own — choosing his replacement and determining what’s next for the national team.

The timing is favorable. Pochettino, who took over the national team in September 2024, is leaving 3½ years before the next World Cup and more than four months before next spring’s Nations League semifinals at SoFi Stadium, giving the federation ample space to conduct a thorough search for a new coach. But Pochettino’s departure also comes at a delicate time, with a golden generation of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson beginning to give way to a new generation led by teenagers Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert, Julian Hall and Justin Ellis.

Managing that transition smoothly will be vital to the program’s success.

U.S. Soccer said last week it has already begun looking for a new manager, a process that will be led by JT Batson, the federation’s CEO and secretary general; Dan Helfrich, U.S. Soccer’s COO; Emma Hayes, coach of the women’s national team; and Oguchi Onyewu, a former national team player.

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Pep Guardiola, the recently retired Manchester City coach, is reportedly at the top of the search committee’s list. However, Guardiola, who had previously called the U.S. job a “fascinating... project,” turned down an offer to manage Italy’s national team earlier this year. Reports from England say Guardiola, 55, who left Man City last May, is insisting on taking a year off before beginning a new job. That may be a bargaining ploy but even if it’s not, U.S. Soccer could always wait until next summer to get a deal done.

Then there’s the question of paying Guardiola. Pochettino reportedly made $6 million a year to manage the USMNT, a salary well beyond the means of U.S. Soccer and one the federation funded with donations from hedge fund billionaires Ken Griffin and Scott Goodwin, along with other commercial partners. They’re going to need a bigger boat to afford Guardiola, whose annual base salary at City was said to top $26 million.

Manchester United will help pay the salary of the new coach since Pochettino’s contract with U.S. Soccer contained a $10-million release clause. Getting access to his assistants will cost United another $2 million.

Beyond Guardiola, former LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo, now coach of the U-23 national team, and BJ Callaghan, who guided Nashville to the most successful regular season in MLS history this year, are also on the list. Callaghan was unbeaten and won a Nations League title during a seven-game stint as interim coach of the USMNT in 2023.

Other names that have been mentioned include Pellegrino Matarazzo, the New Jersey-born manager at Real Sociedad; Roberto Martínez, who has coached Belgium and Portugal in the World Cup; and Gareth Southgate, who guided England to the last eight in two World Cups and the final of the last two European Championships.

Cherundolo will run the national team’s previously scheduled December training camp.

That Pochettino, 54, is leaving shouldn’t be surprising; the surprise was that he had committed to stay through a full World Cup cycle in the first place. Pochettino has made six stops in his managerial career and hasn’t lasted more than two years anywhere since leaving Tottenham in 2019. The 26 months he spent with the U.S. were nearly twice as many as he spent with his last two teams combined.

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His contract with Manchester United is for 2½ years.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino instructs his players during a match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the FIFA World Cup on July 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Still, he left the national team better than he found it, instilling a sense of purpose and belief, rebuilding a team culture and deepening the player pool by giving 75 players at least one cap during a trophy-less tenure that saw him go 22-12-2 entering his final match Tuesday.

“If I had a vote, I would like to keep things the way they are,” said striker Folarin Balogun, who credited Pochettino with raising the standard and changing the team’s approach and intensity.

“Things have been working well,” he continued. “We have a clear sense of identity, we have a clear playing style.”

“He’s helped me develop as a player and as a person,” added Sebastian Berhalter, who made his national team debut under Pochettino, then 13 months later became the first American with a goal and an assist in the same World Cup match in the modern era.

“As a player, that’s all you can ask for, to have that trust and have that belief in you.”

The USMNT job was Pochettino’s first with a national team, an environment vastly different from the one he had enjoyed as a club coach. International coaches work with their players during short windows just a few times a year; club coaches are with their teams daily through a 10-month season.

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That personal, emotional interaction fueled Pochettino, a holistic coach who keeps citrus fruit and candles in his office to ward off negative energy and create a calming influence. And Pochettino thrived at the club level, winning three trophies with Paris Saint-Germain and going to the Champions League final with Tottenham.

He faces perhaps the biggest challenge of his career at Manchester United, where he will become the eighth permanent manager at Old Trafford since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. He will make his debut Sunday when United travels to Liverpool with the Red Devils 18th in the 20-team Premier League table with just a win and eight points after 10 games.

The position was long Pochettino’s dream job, but it’s one that now comes with enormous pressure because he takes over with the team in danger of being relegated for the first time in more than half a century.

“I never said I wanted to go back,” said Pochettino, whose last club job was with Chelsea in 2024. “But there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.”

Two months ago, Pochettino said his dream was to spend the next four years in the U.S. Turns out dreams can change quickly.

⚽ You have read the latest installment of On Soccer with Kevin Baxter. The weekly column takes you behind the scenes and shines a spotlight on unique stories. Listen to Baxter on this week’s episode of the “Corner of the Galaxy” podcast.