Dearica Hamby and Sparks can’t keep pace with Chicago Sky in loss

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, left, controls the ball in front of Sparks forward Dearica Hamby during the first half of the Sparks’ 83-73 loss Thursday.

Marina Mabrey scored 20 points and tied a career high with six three-pointers, Elizabeth Williams had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and the Chicago Sky beat the Sparks 83-73 on Thursday night for their first home win of the season.

Mabrey gave Chicago a 21-point lead with 6:59 remaining in the third quarter. The Sparks battled back, closing on a 20-8 run to get within 67-58 entering the fourth. The Sky committed 10 fouls in the third quarter, turned it over six times and allowed 27 points.

The Sparks were within 78-69 with 2:16 left after Rickea Jackson completed a three-point play, but rookie Angel Reese made a shot in the lane on back-to-back possessions to extend Chicago’s lead to 82-69.

The Sparks were slowed by 18 turnovers.

Dana Evans had four of the Sky’s 13 steals and added 15 points. Chennedy Carter scored 14 points for Chicago (3-3). Reese picked up her fifth foul with 8:22 left in the fourth and finished with six points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby puts up a shot in front of Chicago’s Brianna Turner, right, and Isabelle Harrison during the first half Thursday. Hamby finished with 24 points in loss. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Dearica Hamby had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Kia Nurse added 17 points for the Sparks (2-5). Jackson finished with 10 points and rookie Cameron Brink had seven points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Evans scored 11 points in the first half and Carter added 10 to help Chicago build a 49-31 lead. The Sky shot 51% from the field in the first half and led by as many as 20 points.