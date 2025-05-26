Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss at least two weeks with left quad strain

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark drives under pressure from New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday.

The Fever did not say when Clark suffered the injury. The team said further updates will be provided after she gets another evaluation.

Clark played 37:52 and had 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Fever are 2-2 this season and could be without Clark for at least the next four games against the Mystics (twice), Sun and Sky. All the opponents sit below the Fever in the Eastern Conference.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.