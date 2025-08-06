Sex toy tossed onto court during Sparks win over Fever at Crypto.com Arena

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham holds onto the ball under pressure from two Sparks players at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. A sex toy was tossed on the court near Cunningham during the game.

A neon green sex toy was thrown from the stands and landed on the court during the second quarter of Tuesday night’s Sparks win over the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena.

With 2:05 remaining in the first half, the sex toy landed in the paint near Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who recoiled before Sparks guard Kelsey Plum kicked the object off the hardwood.

Spectators at Crypto.com Arena responded with boos, many turning toward the sections behind the basket closest to the Sparks bench where the sex toy appeared to have been thrown from. Security rushed into the stands in an apparent attempt to identify who was responsible.

“I think it’s ridiculous, it’s dumb, it’s stupid,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. “It’s also dangerous and players’ safety is number one. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it’s really stupid.”

Cunningham, who was seen laughing as she walked toward the Sparks’ bench after the sex toy landed, had previously expressed concern about the trend on social media, saying that it’s “going to hurt one of us.” After Tuesday’s game, she shared that X post with the caption: “this did NOT age well.”

The game continued without interruption, but the incident added to a growing list of cases where fans have thrown inappropriate objects toward the court during WNBA games.

“We did a great job, Indiana included, just playing it off,” Plum said. “Just don’t give it any attention. And the refs — I appreciated them too — just like, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ ”

Tuesday’s incident in Los Angeles was at least the fourth time in less than two weeks that a sex toy has been thrown toward the court during a league game. On Friday in Chicago, a sex toy was tossed under the basket during a play that was stopped. On July 30, a green sex toy landed near the court and bounced forward during a Dream game in Atlanta — an incident that resulted in a fan’s arrest and one-year ban from WNBA arenas.

A fan posted on social media that a green sex toy was tossed toward the court during the Dallas Wings at New York Liberty game Tuesday night, landing in the stands and nearly hitting a child. A similar incident has been reported in Phoenix, where the toy did not reach the court.

The WNBA released a statement emphasizing that throwing objects into the court area is a violation of league policy and local laws.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans,” the league statement read. “In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

On Tuesday, no announcement was made indicating whether the individual who threw the sex toy at Crypto.com Arena was located or ejected.