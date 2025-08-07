Advertisement
Sparks

Julie Allemand and Dearica Hamby lead Sparks past Sun for third straight win

Sparks guard Julie Allemand, right, hugs forward Rickea Jackson at Crypto.com Arena.
Sparks guard Julie Allemand, right, hugs forward Rickea Jackson after a 102-91 win over the Connecticut Sun at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. Allemand finished with her first career triple-double.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2025 summer intern Ira Gorawara
By Ira Gorawara
Follow

When Julie Vanloo drew her second traveling violation before halftime, the crowd’s disapproval rose in unison.

On the floor, with tempers simmering on the Sparks’ bench, a delay-of-game whistle drew another round of jeers from the Crypto.com Arena crowd.

The calls weren’t the only sources of frustration for the Sparks — the team also was trailing the last-place Connecticut Sun by 10 points.

Advertisement
: Kathryn Westbeld #24 of the Phoenix Mercury passes the ball around defender Tina Charles

Sports

‘Just a stupid prank’: Second man arrested for throwing sex toy at a WNBA game

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after throwing a sex toy at a Phoenix Mercury game Tuesday. It is one of at least five incidents of such objects being thrown.

Still, the flare-up might have been what the Sparks needed to rally to a 102-91 victory over the Sun to earn their eighth win in nine games.

After the Sparks’ deficit swelled to 13 points late in the second quarter, the Sparks (14-15) went on a 14-0 run, trimming their deficit to 51-49 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Dearica Hamby helped keep the Sparks right behind the Sun (5-24) on the scoreboard. Hamby made the Sun look just as undersized, racking up six points, an assist and a defensive rebound over four minutes. A three-pointer by Rae Burrell late in third quarter gave the Sparks a 66-64 lead. The Sun managed to tie it in the fourth quarter before a Cameron Brink three with 8:06 left gave the Sparks the lead for good.

Advertisement

Julie Allemand was a consistent force throughout the game, finishing with 10 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for her first career triple-double.

From the opening quarter — when Allemand flashed her handle with a flurry of steps, an in-and-out dribble and a hard drive before dishing to Rickea Jackson for a three-pointer at the extended elbow — the Allemand Act didn’t let up. She also proved to be a near-perfect scout for Kelsey Plum, the Sparks’ leading scorer, who finished with 18 points after being held to just one point in the first half.

Hamby finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists and Jackson scored 20 points. Burrell had nine points off the bench.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - August 05: Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives the ball as the Los Angles Sparks play against the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Sparks

Streaking Sparks defeat an Indiana Fever team missing Caitlin Clark

Indiana has played well without the injured Caitlin Clark, but Sparks, winners of eight of nine, hand the Fever a loss.

With Brink back proving to be strong on both ends — she finished with 11 points, five blocks and two rebounds — the Sparks turned Crypto.com Arena’s boos into all cheers by the end of the game.

More to Read

SparksSports
Ira Gorawara

Ira Gorawara is a sports intern for the Los Angeles Times. A rising senior at UCLA, Gorawara just completed her stint as the Daily Bruin’s Sports editor, and has also reported across Asia for the South China Morning Post, NDTV, Cricket Hong Kong, Emerging Cricket and more. She is also the author of “The ABCs of Life,” a short story collection, and an author for UCLA Blueprint. Born and raised in Hong Kong with Indian roots, Gorawara strives to bring a global lens to her storytelling.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement