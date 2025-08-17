Sparks struggle to contain Sonia Citron and Washington Mystics in loss

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, shown here during a game against Indiana on Aug. 5, finished with 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds in a 95-86 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Sonia Citron tied her career high with five three-pointers and finished with 24 points, Kiki Iriafen added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Sparks 95-86 on Sunday.

Iriafen has 12 double-doubles this season and set a franchise rookie record for most games (six) with at least 15 points and 10-plus rebounds.

Shakira Austin had 14 points and Jade Melbourne, who fouled out with less than two minutes left, scored 11 for Washington (16-18).

Alysha Clark hit a three-pointer about 4½ minutes into the game that made it 12-9 and gave the Mystics the lead for good.

Dearica Hamby scored six straight points in an 8-0 Sparks run that cut the deficit to 82-79 with 6:25 to play before Citron answered with a jumper seven seconds later and her three-pointer with 4:12 remaining gave Washington a nine-point lead.

Hamby led the Sparks (16-18) with 26 points and seven assists, and Kelsey Plum added 25 points and six assists. Rickea Jackson scored 17 points and Rae Burrell 10.

The Mystics shot 59.3% (35 of 59) from the field and had 30 assists, both season highs. Washington hit 11 three-pointers and outrebounded the Sparks 35-15.

Citron has scored in double figures in 29 games this season, breaking the franchise’s previous rookie mar of 28, set by Chamique Holdsclaw in 1999.

Washington’s Jacy Sheldon (ankle) did not play.

The Mystics host Connecticut on Tuesday. The Sparks return home to play Dallas on Wednesday.