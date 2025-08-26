Dearica Hamby’s 25 points aren’t enough as Sparks fall to Mercury

Rickea Jackson of the Sparks dribbles past Monique Akoa Makani in the second half.

Execution, intensity, and pacing defined Tuesday’s matchup at Crypto.com Arena, where the Sparks (17-19) faced the Phoenix Mercury (23-14) in their third meeting of the season, with the Sparks losing for the third time to the Mercury, 92-84.

Before the game, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts emphasized the importance of focus on both ends of the floor.

“For us offensively, it’s going to come down to pace and being willing to execute,” Roberts said. “You have to execute with intensity and intention.”

With 40.5 seconds left in the third quarter, things got chippy on the court when Rickea Jackson slipped and limped off, sidelined for the remainder of the quarter.

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby’s scoring run early in the second quarter helped the Sparks briefly take the lead. After hitting a jumper to tie the score at 24, Hamby drew a foul and hit one of two free throws to put Los Angeles ahead 25-24. She finished with 25 points and eight rebounds.

But the Sparks couldn’t hold the advantage for long. The Mercury led 48-40 at halftime and maintained control throughout.

Satou Sabally paced Phoenix with 19 points and three rebounds. Kahleah Copper added 18 points and three assists, while Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double with 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists.

Despite strong performances from Jackson (21 points) and Hamby, the Sparks couldn’t break through against Phoenix’s balance and depth.

