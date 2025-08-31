Dearica Hamby and Sparks defeat Mystics to stay in playoff hunt
The Sparks won a critical game Sunday, defeating the Washington Mystics 81-78 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
Washington hit a trio of three-pointers in the final minute, but Dearica Hamby‘s jumper in the paint and Kelsey Plum‘s two free throws in the final 20 seconds were enough to seal a Sparks win.
Hamby led the Sparks with 20 points and 12 rebounds, recording her 11th double-double of the season. Plum added 18 points, four rebounds and six assists. Rickea Jackson contributed 16 points and Azurá Stevens had 12 rebounds.
It was a critical win for a ninth-place Sparks team that entered Sunday three wins behind the Golden State Valkyries for the final playoff spot.
Aliyah Boston’s offensive rebound and steal of a bad Kelsey Plum pass helped seal the Sparks’ 76-75 loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.
The Sparks (18-20) likely need to win the majority of their final six games, which include two tough road tests against Atlanta this week and games against Phoenix and Las Vegas during the final week of the regular season.
They also need the Valkyries to lose. Golden State owns the playoff tiebreaker after winning the season series between the two teams.
Before Sunday’s win, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts wanted to see better pacing from her team. She got that, along with better shot execution. Unfortunately, 13 turnovers allowed the Mystics to stay on the Sparks’ heels most of the game.
The Sparks came out strong in the first quarter, building a double-digit lead of 13 points.
Washington (16-25) responded in the second quarter and tied the game 24-24. Plum then split a pair of free throws to put the Sparks ahead and they pulled away to take a 40-31 lead by halftime.
The Sparks continued to stay ahead in the third quarter, but six points from Kiki Iriafen coupled with a Stefanie Dolson three-pointer gave Washington a 56-55 lead with 8:21 left. The Sparks retook the lead before a Sonia Citron three-pointer tied the score at 61-61 with 5:35 remaining.
Hamby then made a couple of free throws and scored on a two-foot layup to put the Sparks ahead for good.
Iriafren finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, securing her 15th double-double of the season. Shakira Austin added 11 points and seven rebounds. Citron chipped in 12 points.
The Sparks will face the Seattle Storm (22-19) on the road Monday night.
