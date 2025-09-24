Sparks announce plans to build new practice facility in El Segundo

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Sparks announced they are joining the WNBA’s facilities upgrade boom, building a $150-million, 55,000-square-foot training and practice facility in El Segundo that is set to open ahead of the 2027 season.

The venue will include two WNBA regulation basketball courts along with a locker room, weight room and athletic training space. The team states the facility will also feature an outdoor spa, indoor hydrotherapy suites, dedicated nap rooms, wellness spaces for yoga or mediation, and extensive use of natural light and retractable doors.

“We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” said Eric Holoman, Sparks managing partner and governor. “From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center.”

The facility will be located on Rosecrans Avenue, just east of North Sepulveda Boulevard, in El Segundo, where the Lakers, Kings and Chargers have built practice facilities.

The Sparks, who posted a 21-23 record and fell two wins short of clinching a playoff spot this season, are addressing one of the biggest complaints about the franchise’s commitment to player development. The team most recently trained at El Camino College, where they had no permanent locker room or weight room. The franchise has rented various training locations throughout its history, making the new building a dramatic upgrade for the team.

The team provided the following renderings of the facility.

A rendering shows the exterior of the Sparks’ future training and practice facility in El Segundo. (Gensler)

A rendering shows the basketball courts in the Sparks’ future training and practice facility in El Segundo. (Gensler)

A rendering shows an indoor hydrotherapy pool in the Sparks’ future training and practice facility in El Segundo. (Gensler)

A rendering shows what the Sparks call a glamour area in their future training and practice facility in El Segundo. (Gensler)

A rendering shows a locker room in the Sparks’ future training and practice facility in El Segundo. (Gensler)

