Sparks surprised, excited to land versatile South Carolina guard late in WNBA draft

The Sparks were excited to land South Carolina guard Ta’niya Latson during the second round of the WNBA draft, projecting she would have been off the board before their pick.

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The Sparks might have gotten the steal of the WNBA draft.

The team didn’t have a pick until the No. 21 overall slot in the second round, but the Sparks still ended up with South Carolina guard Ta’Niya Latson.

“She can shoot it, she can get to the basket, she’s great in transition,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. “That’s something we really needed. We’re excited about her defense. She’s really good on ball, but you know, she’s a winner and we’re just excited. It’s hard as a rookie, especially at that point guard spot, to adapt. But I’m expecting her to be a great addition to our squad.”

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Latson led the nation in scoring with 25.4 points per game for Florida State during the 2024-25 season before transferring to South Carolina, where she scored 14.1 points and shot a career-high 48.6% from the floor this season for the national championship game runner-up Gamecocks.

After averaging 21 or more points per game during the last three seasons at Florida State, Latson went to South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s team to learn to share the ball and play strong defense.

Latson took a career-low 10.3 shots per game but shot a career best field-goal percentage.

“She took on a different role in terms of, that team had two other first-round draft picks from that roster playing with that South Carolina team,” Roberts said. “And so we watched her closely. Our draft model and everything had her a lot higher than 20. And so we were excited that she was still there.”

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Latson fills a direct need for the Sparks, who even after signing veteran Erica Wheeler this week still lacked some guard depth off the bench.

South Carolina guard Ta’Niya Latson drives to the basket in front of USC guard Kara Dunn at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“Having vets like Kelsey Plum and Erica Wheeler around a young guard like that is a tremendous opportunity for her,” Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said. “She’ll soak up everything that they have to teach her. …. This is a great offense for her to excel in and to be great in and shine. So I think the table is set for Latson, I think, to have some success in her rookie year.”

The Sparks later selected Chance Gray from Ohio State with the No. 24 pick. That pick was acquired from Seattle in the Plum trade last year. Gray averaged 14.7 points in 35 games for the Buckeyes while shooting 45.3% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range.

In the third round, the Sparks took Amelia Hassett at No. 35 overall from Kentucky. Hassett is a stretch center who shot 36.1% from three on 7.6 attempts per game. She averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with the Wildcats.

The Sparks are pushing to contend for a playoff spot this season after bringing back veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike and guards Ariel Atkins and Wheeler to build one of their deepest rosters in years.

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Latson has a chance to get some playing time, while Gray could challenge for an end-of-the-bench spot and Hassett has a niche that could get her minutes in the league.

“We want to have sustained success,” Roberts said. “We want to win championships, and this isn’t a slow roll, like we want to do it. And so you have to have that balance of youth and experience, and I think our roster has nailed that.”