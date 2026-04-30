Reloaded Sparks set sights on making the playoffs

Expectations around the Sparks are higher than they’ve been in some time. During Thursday’s media day, that was evident.

The Sparks reloaded for this season, adding veterans Nneka Ogwumike, Erica Wheeler and Ariel Atkins to returners Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink.

After falling just two games short of the playoffs last season, this year’s goal is clear.

“Transformation takes time, and it’s a process, right?” Plum said. “And I think I see that we’ve had tremendous growth. To bring in players like Nneka, Erica Wheeler and then Ariel, we have everyone in camp fully healthy.

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“I think, really, our depth and our talent is immense this year, and the mission is very clear from everyone on this team and equipped with the jump and training camp, very excited about the hunger and sense of urgency that we have. We want to win now, that’s very important to us.”

In her own right, coach Lynne Roberts has a new comfort level in her second season as well with a much more intentionally built team.

“I feel a lot more aware of what to expect,” she said. “I think our training camp was much more efficient. I’ll be the first to admit that I’m confident in my ability and coaching, but I was new, and it’s a learning curve, just like it is for players to go from college to pro, it was for me too. So, learn from making mistakes. Learn from doing things right.

“But it feels different.”