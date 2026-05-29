Erica Wheeler’s clutch finish, Nneka Ogwumike’s milestone night lift Sparks over Mystics

Sparks guard Erica Wheeler, right, drives in front of Mystics guard Alicia Florez Getino during the second half of the Sparks’ 92-87 win Friday.

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Erica Wheeler scored eight of her 21 points in the final 70 seconds, Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 92-87 on Friday night.

Ogwumike moved into sixth place on the WNBA’s career rebounding list with 3,312 and has a franchise-record 2,339 made field goals for the Sparks. Ogwumike moved past Lisa Leslie, who had 2,332 field goals for the Sparks and 3,307 career rebounds.

Cameron Brink tied her season high with 16 points, 14 in the first half, including a three-pointer with 17 seconds left to give the Sparks (4-3) a 42-37 lead at the intermission. Dearica Hamby added 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

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Kelsey Plum, the WNBA’s leading scorer at 26.8 per game, did not play for the Sparks because of an ankle sprain.

Shakira Austin made two free throws that tied it at 81-all with 2:07 to play but Ogwumike answered with a three-pointer before Wheeler sealed it.

Austin led Washington (3-4) with 25 points and 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double this season. Sonia Citron scored 15 of her 21 in the second half and had eight assists, and former USC standout Kiki Iriafen had 13 points and nine rebounds. Two former UCLA stars also contributed for the Mystics. Angela Dugalic had six points and five rebounds, and Lauren Betts added two points.

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Washington shot 52% from the field in the first half despite going three of 12 from three-point range. The Mystics scored 25 points in the first quarter before being held to 12 in the second.

Up next for the Sparks: Saturday at Connecticut.