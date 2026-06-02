Poor shooting sinks Sparks in loss to Aces

Rae Burrell handles the ball against Stephanie Talbot of the Las Vegas Aces in the first half.

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Coming off a dreadful loss in Connecticut to the worst team in the WNBA, the Sparks needed a strong response.

In their first home game after the road trip, that did not happen until far too late.

The Sparks were always just out of reach in their 79-69 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night, despite Rae Burrell’s career-high 22 points and a late comeback bid. It was the fewest they have scored in a game since Aug. 9 of last season when they scored 59 points.

Last time the Sparks faced the Aces (6-3) on May 23, they went into Las Vegas and scored 29 points in the fourth quarter for a tremendous road win, powered by Kelsey Plum.

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But Plum, who leads the WNBA with 26.8 points per game, is still out with a right ankle sprain, and the Sparks (4-5) offense suffered for it. Other than Burrell’s scoring, the rest of the Sparks offense combined to shoot 12 for 51.

They also entered the night with the league’s worst defense. It’s always going to be difficult to stop A’ja Wilson (25 points), but the Sparks had few answers for Jackie Young (16 points, nine assists) who spaced out the Aces’ offense.

It still was far from their worst defensive showing of the season, and mostly they couldn’t claw their way back with a paltry 30.8% from the field. In fact, the Aces scored just 15 points in the fourth, giving the Sparks a window to come back, but they shot 29.4% in the quarter.

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The Sparks fell into a 15-point hole in the second after going nearly three minutes without scoring. Burrell scored seven of her points in the second, though, to ignite a 20-point quarter and the Sparks trailed 37-30 at the half.

But the Aces quickly built a 13-point lead early in the third and stayed up double digits until near the end of the fourth when Burrell made it a seven-point game.

Plum missed her fourth consecutive game since injuring her right ankle in practice. She participated in shootaround Tuesday even after being ruled out, and head coach Lynne Roberts said she was day-to-day.

But the Aces were also shorthanded, without Dana Evans, Jewel Loyd and Chennedy Carter, who is second on the Aces in scoring despite coming off the bench. That forced the Aces to run some sets with Wilson at small forward and a much-larger front court in front of her before NaLyssa Smith ran into foul trouble.

The Sparks forwards struggled with that, with Dearica Hamby, Nneka Ogwumike and Cameron Brink combining to shoot six-for-27, including an 0-for-7 night from Hamby.

Burrell had to be helped off the floor after the buzzer after appearing to roll an ankle, but her condition was unclear.

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The Sparks next host Dallas (6-3) on Friday night.