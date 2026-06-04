injured Kelsey Plum likely to return for Sparks’ next game

Sparks star Kelsey Plum said Thursday that she feels ready to play after missing the last three games because of an ankle injury.

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Sparks guard Kelsey Plum should be set to return to action on Friday against the Dallas Wings.

Plum, who leads the WNBA in scoring, missed the last three games with a sprained ankle injury she sustained in practice. She practiced in full on Thursday, and head coach Lynne Roberts seemed optimistic that she would play.

“I think so,” Roberts said when asked if Plum would play. “She looks good. Hopefully she can play.”

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Plum led the Sparks to a 101-95 win in Las Vegas on May 23 and has been one of the best shooters in the league.

She said she feels ready to play on Friday.

“I hated it,” she said of watching from the bench. “I have been just rehabbing like a maniac, sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber, red lighting my way back.”

In her absence, the Sparks went 1-2 and averaged 83 points, including their worst offensive game of the season on Tuesday in a loss to the Aces.

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“She’s kind of the engine that makes everything go,” Roberts said on Thursday. “We’ve sputtered a little bit offensively.”

Before this injury, Plum had missed only four games in her nine-year career because of injury.

The Sparks are 4-5 after starting the season with high hopes to make a return to the postseason.