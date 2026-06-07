Sparks finally find their defense, roll past Portland to end three-game skid

Sparks forward Cameron Brink blocks a shot by Portland Fire forward Frieda Buhner during the first half of the Sparks’ 89-72 win Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

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The quarter mark of a season isn’t necessarily a make-or-break point, but for the Sparks, it was starting to feel like it was close to it.

An 89-72 win over the expansion Portland Fire on Sunday to close a 1-2 homestand felt more necessary than the Sparks might have wanted to admit. But after struggling on the road before losing consecutive games at home against Las Vegas and Dallas amid a three-game losing streak, the Sparks needed something to go right.

Especially defensively, where the Sparks had seemingly been getting worse. They had their best defensive game of the season Sunday, holding Portland to 36% shooting — the second lowest mark against them this season.

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Kelsey Plum had 16 points and five assists and Nneka Ogwumike earned a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Dearica Hamby finished with 22 points with 11 rebounds, a solid response for the veteran forward after her struggles in recent games.

Before the game, coach Lynne Roberts admitted that she would consider benching some players if things didn’t improve.

“That’s the stage we’re at,” she said. “So that’s where we’re at. So stay tuned.”

The Sparks stuck with their usual rotation and held the Fire to 72 points, the fewest they’ve allowed in a game this season.

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Plum didn’t register a shot attempt until early in the third quarter when she hit a mid-range jumper to go ahead 45-43. The Fire defense smothered her, and while Erica Wheeler and Ogwumike made some shots early, the Sparks mostly didn’t make Portland pay for doubling up their star.

The Sparks went on an 8-0 run in the first quarter while the Fire struggled to make shots around the rim.

But the Sparks’ offense went cold in the second quarter, allowing Portland to come back to lead by two at halftime. Portland also dominated on the boards to get extra possessions.

The Sparks adjusted to open the third quarter with six consecutive points. Portland struggled to hold on to the ball and turned it over nine times in the third quarter, allowing the Sparks to outscore them 23-12.

Portland couldn’t recover and the Sparks capitalized on turnovers to pull ahead by as much as 18.

The Sparks will play at the Seattle Storm (3-9) next on Wednesday.