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Kelsey Plum scores career-high 43 to power Sparks to overtime win against Mercury

Sparks star Kelsey Plum reacts during the first quarter of a 111-102 overtime win against the Phoenix Mercury.
Sparks star Kelsey Plum reacts during the first quarter of a 111-102 overtime win against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night.
(Aryanna Frank / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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  • Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 43 points, offsetting Kahleah Copper’s career-best 41 points in the Sparks’ 111-102 overtime win against Phoenix.
  • Nneka Ogwumike and Cameron Brink helped the Sparks pull away in overtime to secure their third consecutive win.

PHOENIX — Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 43 points, offsetting Kahleah Copper‘s career-best 41-point effort and the Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 111-102 in overtime Saturday night to improve to 3-2 in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Nneka Ogwumike hit a jumper to start overtime, Plum followed with two free throws and reserve Cameron Brink added a four-point play as the Sparks (7-6) scored the first eight points in the extra session en route to their third straight victory.

Plum passed her previous high of 40 points when she scored on a layup with 1.6 seconds left to force overtime at 98. She made 14 of 26 shots with five three-pointers, was 10 of 12 on foul shots and had seven assists.

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Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) is pressured by Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
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Swanson: Cameron Brink is trying to navigate a fouled-up situation

The 24-year-old forward, a former No. 2 overall draft pick now playing only 17 minutes a game as a reserve, looks to improve her game while decreasing fouls.

Rae Burrell came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points for Los Angeles. Ogwumike added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Copper made 16 of 29 shots with six three-pointers and had 10 rebounds for Phoenix (4-11), which has lost three in a row and nine of 11. Natasha Mack had 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 12 assists. Phoenix is 2-3 in Commissioner’s Cup play.
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