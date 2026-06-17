Olivia Miles carves up shorthanded Sparks defense, leads Lynx to a win

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles, right, scored a season-high 31 points against the Sparks on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

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The Sparks’ defensive struggles continued on Wednesday during a 99-83 loss to the first-place Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sparks (7-7) had trouble containing Lynx rookie Olivia Miles, who finished with a season-high 31 points. Miles helped the Lynx (11-3) clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with the victory.

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, the WNBA’s leading scorer, missed the game with a lower leg injury. The team also played without forward Cameron Brink, who sprained her ankle on Monday.

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Rae Burrell led the Sparks in scoring with 19 points, while Jihyun Park added 13 off the bench. Dearica Hamby was limited to 12 points and nine rebounds, while Nneka Ogwumike added 10 points and eight boards.

The Sparks haven’t beaten the Lynx at home since Aug. 21, 2018. L.A. is riding a two-game losing streak and will face Eastern Conference leader New York Liberty on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The game will feature a celebration of the WNBA’s 30th anniversary.