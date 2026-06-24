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Kelsey Plum out at least 10 games with leg injury as Sparks suffer a blow

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum dribbles during a game against the Las Vegas Aces in Los Angeles last month.
Sparks guard Kelsey Plum will miss time due to injury for the second time this season.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Marisa Ingemi
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The Sparks are going to have to get through another stretch without Kelsey Plum.

Plum, who missed three games with a right ankle sprain earlier this season, is out with a lower left leg injury and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the team announced Wednesday morning. That means she will miss at least the next 10 games, taking the Sparks to the WNBA All-Star break.

It had seemed like Plum was out of the woods after she came back from her ankle injury. Plum scored 43 points in a game against the Phoenix Mercury on June 14 and didn’t miss a beat in her return. She is second in the WNBA in scoring with 23.9 points per game and sixth in the league with 6.4 assists per contest.

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Without her, the Sparks (8-8) have struggled to score in an already inconsistent campaign. They are 7-5 with Plum in the lineup and are 1-3 in games she has missed.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks celebrates after shooting a game winning three point basket during the game against the New York Liberty on June 21, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

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Head coach Lynne Roberts and several Sparks players have referred to Plum as the “head of the snake” of the team’s offense. She is shooting an efficient 52.7% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range this season.

When Plum previously missed time, the Sparks started a backcourt featuring Erica Wheeler and Ariel Atkins with Rae Burrell as the small forward. Wheeler has started next to Plum often for a double point guard backcourt, but without her they have to change the way they play offense again.

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