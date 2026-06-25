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Toronto’s Marina Mabrey ties WNBA scoring record in rout of Sparks

Marina Mabrey, left, and teammate Isabelle Harrison celebrate in the first half against the Sparks.
(Tara Walton / Getty Images)
Associated Press

TORONTO — Marina Mabrey matched the WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help the Toronto Tempo rout the Sparks 125-97 on Thursday night.

Mabrey tied the mark set by Liz Cambage for Dallas against New York on July 17, 2018, and by A’ja Wilson for Las Vegas at Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2023.

Mabrey was 17 of 28 from the field, hitting nine of 18 three-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free throws.

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The Tempo opened a nine-game homestand.
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