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Sparks

Sparks make dubious WNBA history in defensive collapse against Indiana

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, right, battles Indiana's Tyasha Harris for a loose ball.
Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, right, battles Indiana’s Tyasha Harris for a loose ball during the Sparks’ 111-87 loss Saturday night.
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and the Indiana Fever thumped the Sparks 111-87 with two of the league’s top scorers sidelined on Saturday night.

Caitlin Clark, averaging 21.2 points and 8.2 assists for Indiana (11-8), missed the game with a back injury but shouldn’t be sidelined for long, according to coach Stephanie White.

Kelsey Plum, second in the league with a 23.9 points per game scoring average, is expected to miss at least four weeks for the Sparks (8-10) with an injury to her left leg.

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TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 25: Marina Mabrey #3 and teammate Isabelle Harrison #21 of the Toronto Tempo celebrate in the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks in a WNBA game at Coca-Cola Coliseum on June 25, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

Sparks

Toronto’s Marina Mabrey ties WNBA scoring record in rout of Sparks

Marina Mabrey matched the WNBA scoring record with 53 points to lead the Toronto Tempo past the Sparks.

Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points and seven rebounds and Dearica Hamby scored 15 for the Sparks, who became the first team in league history to surrender 110-plus points in back-to-back games.

Mitchell made nine of 13 shots — four of six from three-point range — and all four of her free throws. She hit two three-pointers and added a three-point play in the third quarter, scoring 13 to help Indiana up its lead to 33 before cruising to the finish.

Aliyah Boston scored 15 of her 17 points and grabbed all seven of her rebounds in the first half to help Indiana build a 57-37 advantage. Tyasha Harris — starting in place of Clark — scored 16, while Monique Billings added 15 points. The Fever shot 55.2% overall while making 10 of 19 from distance and 27 of 33 at the foul line.

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