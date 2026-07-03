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Sparks among more than half of WNBA players who didn’t turn in All-Star starter ballots

The Sparks' Kelsey Plum controls the ball during a game against the Storm on June 10 in Seattle.
The Sparks’ Kelsey Plum was not named a WNBA All-Star starter despite ranking second in the league in scoring. She has only played 12 games due to injuries.
(Jack Compton / Getty Images)
By Doug FeinbergAP Basketball Writer 
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NEW YORK — More than half of the WNBA ‘s 180 players didn’t submit their ballots for All-Star starters ahead of this month’s game in Chicago, a person familiar with the balloting told the Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the voting. It’s unclear why so many players didn’t cast their votes. However, the Sparks were one of the teams that didn’t have all of its players vote due to some operational errors.

“Players were sent ballots via email,” the Sparks said in a statement. “Some players indicated that they didn’t receive the email or weren’t aware of it until after the voting period had closed. That’s something we take responsibility for as an organization, and we’ll have a more robust process going forward.”

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Fan vote accounts for 50% of the overall vote while players and a media panel each are 25%. It’s been that way since 2017.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles during a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

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Kelsey Plum had just returned from a right ankle sprain and was second in the WNBA in scoring at 24.9 points per game.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu said her team has never had an issue getting players to submit their ballots.

“We always vote. But I do think especially if they’re weighed as much as they are, like teams should be making sure that their players are voting like it is important. There should never just be a team that like, doesn’t get the ballot. ...That’s something that every player should be getting the opportunity. And if the player doesn’t want to vote, then that’s on them.”

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The league announced the All-Star starters on Thursday.

ESPN was the first to report the lack of ballots.

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, wearing a black jacket, leans against a wall while posing for a portrait.

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Like the media, each player is given a link to a voting site as well as an individual username and password. Those are supplied by the league to the teams who distribute them to the players.

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was lower in the player balloting than she was from the media and fans. She is second in the WNBA in scoring, but has only played in a dozen games because of injuries. She was 12th among players votes after ranking sixth by the fans and fifth by media.

She finished seventh in the voting overall for the guards. Even if the Sparks had all voted, it wouldn’t have been a guarantee that Plum moved up to the top four spots. In the past, players have said that they have either voted for their entire team on the ballot or for friends or college teammates, which has led to some skewed results. Some do take it seriously and pick who they think are the best players.

Fever star Caitlin Clark finished 11th in player balloting. She was named an All-Star starter because she placed second in the fan vote and third in the media rankings.

Feinberg writes for the Associated Press.

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