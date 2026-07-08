Sparks end losing streak with win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever

All-Star Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points for the Sparks against Damiris Dantas and the Fever.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

For the first time in two weeks, the Sparks won a game.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points with eight rebounds, and Rae Burrell added 22 points in what felt like a near must-win against Indiana on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak, 106-92.

The Fever committed 17 turnovers, which the Sparks (9-11) converted into 22 points, and All-Star Caitlin Clark scored her second-fewest points this season with just nine in limited minutes while returning from injury. Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points for the Fever, but the Sparks seemed to have an offensive answer each time.

Advertisement

Indiana (12-9) was without star center Aliyah Boston (lower right leg), who Fever coach Stephanie White said would play in the second game of a back-to-back set Thursday in Phoenix. Clark, in and out of the lineup because of a back injury all season, never got going and was an abysmal minus-16.

All five Sparks starters scored in double digits.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever talks with teammates during the second quarter. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

The Sparks rode a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to lead by as many as eight before the half.

Advertisement

They didn’t slow down going into the third frame, opening with 18 points in the first five minutes to take a 14-point lead. Burrell and Kiana Williams hit consecutive threes late in the third after the Fever cut the lead to eight points, and it was never close again.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum (lower left leg) and center Cameron Brink (left ankle) remained out of the lineup, and the Sparks extended their bench to give significant minutes to Alissa Pili, Jihyun Park and Williams.

Pili, signed to a developmental deal this week, scored four points with five rebounds in her first WNBA action since last September because of a right ankle injury.

Wednesday’s win also snapped a three-game losing streak to the Fever dating to last season.

The Sparks will complete their three-game homestand against Chicago (7-14) on Friday.