Nneka Ogwumike’s double-double lifts shorthanded Sparks to victory over Sky

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In an alternate universe, the Sparks’ win over Chicago on Friday could have been a barometer to indicate whether general manager Raegan Pebley’s gamble to trade Rickea Jackson to the Sky paid off.

Jackson didn’t get a chance for revenge after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in May, making the Sparks’ 102-87 win at Crypto.com Arena not a true litmus test. Veteran guard Ariel Atkins, who was shipped out of Chicago in the Jackson deal, had her best game with the Sparks, finishing with a season-high 17 points.

The Sparks showcased their potential en route to their second straight win, even with All-Star Kelsey Plum (lower left leg) and Cameron Brink (left ankle) out. Nneka Ogwumike, the Sparks’ other All-Star, posted 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Erica Wheeler had 15 points and eight assists.

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“The ball’s got to move,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. “It can’t be a lot of one-on-one. And that’s what happens when you have 32 assists, the ball’s moving. So it’s just the continued emphasis of ball movement, player movement, getting those high-quality shots, and we’ve got players that are going to make them for percentage.”

Still a game under .500, the Sparks (10-11) have a long way to go to be considered serious postseason contenders. Chicago also has struggled mightily outside of a win against Phoenix this week and has been engulfed in drama around veteran guard Skylar Diggins, who sat out because of a knee injury.

The Sparks easily could have spiraled following Monday’s disaster in Seattle. Instead, their season has life.

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“After the game on Monday, I think there was just kind of like an ‘enough’ mentality, and we all felt it,” Roberts said. “We all kind of just said, ‘enough.’ That doesn’t mean that we’re going to go undefeated the rest of the way, but we play like that. We give ourselves a chance in every game.”

For the second straight game, all five starters scored in double digits. Dearica Hamby and Rae Burrell each scored 17 points, and Hamby had a late backhanded layup over 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso to help close out the win.

Originally brought in to be Plum’s partner in the back court, Atkins has had an inconsistent offensive season, with career-low scoring and shooting numbers. Against her former squad, she showed why the Sparks wanted to bring her on board, and why they need her to produce with Plum out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

“It feels good to see shots go in,” Atkins said. “My biggest thing is that it feels good when we all feel good too. When they lead to wins, it makes it even better.”

After the Sparks opened on a 10-2 run, Chicago (7-15) stormed back to keep it tight throughout the second quarter. The Sparks led 73-70 after three quarters before pulling away midway through the fourth.

Ogwumike scored nine points in the fourth to carry the Sparks across the finish line.

“Just to have that poise, like we haven’t shown that in a very long time,” Wheeler said. “So for us to display that tonight, like that should be the standard, and it felt good to have that poise.”

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The Sparks scored 25 points off 15 Sky turnovers. They shot 51% from the field.

“[Ball movement has] been emphasized all season, so it’s good that we’re starting to figure it out,” Roberts said. “When you look at the assists, it wasn’t like one person had 16 or something, right? So it’s balanced. The ball’s moving. There’s [the thought of] ‘we need to get the win,’ not ‘I need to get the bucket.’ And I think that’s the mentality of great teams.”

Veteran forward Emma Cannon played 12 minutes and scored nine points as a key post presence late when Chicago’s Kamilla Cardoso was in foul trouble.

Ogwumike moved into fifth on the Sparks’ all-time assists list with her third helper in the first quarter, passing Mwadi Mabika.

The Sparks are half a game outside the final playoff spot, not bad given how poor some of their performances have been.

The Sparks head to Atlanta (13-9) to face a slumping Dream squad on Monday as they try to win three consecutive games for the first time this season.

“I think it took us a bit with KP out to figure out kind of how we can still flow,” Roberts said. “I think we’ve figured it out.”