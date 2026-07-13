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Sparks can’t keep pace with Angel Reese and Dream in loss

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - JULY 13: Erica Wheeler #17 of the Los Angeles Sparks drives.
Sparks guard Erica Wheeler, left, drives against Atlanta guard Jordin Canada in the first quarter of the Sparks’ 101-92 loss Monday.
(Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Angel Reese had 23 points and 13 rebounds for her WNBA-leading 16th double-double of the season, Allisha Gray added 20 points, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Sparks 101-92 on Monday night.

Gray made Atlanta’s first field goal of the fourth quarter with 4:07 remaining to tie it at 87. Then, Reese got a friendly roll on her third made three-pointer of the season to make it 90-87 and she added two free throws on the next possession for a five-point lead. Jordin Canada capped the 9-0 run for a 94-87 lead.

Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley answers questions during the team's media day at El Camino College on April 30.

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Canada finished with 16 points and Rhyne Howard added 11 for Atlanta (14-10), which had lost six of its last seven games. Reese, who missed Saturday’s game against Portland, was seven of 11 from the field and made all eight of her free throws in 32 minutes.

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Erica Wheeler scored 20 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 and Rae Burrell 18 for the Sparks (10-12). Cameron Brink (left ankle) missed her eighth straight game and Kelsey Plum (lower left leg) missed her sixth straight.

Up next for Sparks: at Minnesota on Wednesday.

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